Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 update brings a long-awaited new feature





Chief among those is the ability to display WhatsApp images on the smartwatch itself, instead of presenting your chat sessions in text thread format only. The new firmware is denoted with version R820XXU1BTA1 and you should get a notification to download and install it soon.





WhatsApp is, in fact, the first chat app chosen as a testbed for displaying message images. While before the update you were only able to receive text, and any pictures someone sent you appeared as a camera icon, you will now be able to tap and display the images themselves.





Even though we have an admittedly small screen on the wearable, regardless if you have chosen the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in its 44m or 40mm formats, it's still enough to gauge what the picture is all about, and if you need more detail you can always take your phone out to see it in a larger size.