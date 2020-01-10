Accessories Samsung Wearables

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 update brings a long-awaited new feature

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 10, 2020, 3:05 AM
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 update brings a long-awaited new feature
Just when Samsung's venerable Galaxy Watch Active 2 wearable scored its all-time low price yesterday, a new update that is rolling out is making it even more irresistible to grab. 

No, not the ECG or fall detection functions, we wish! Besides the usual bug fixes, the update that's now making its way to Galaxy Watch Active 2 units in South Korea and Germany according to TizenHelp, adds new features as well. 

Chief among those is the ability to display WhatsApp images on the smartwatch itself, instead of presenting your chat sessions in text thread format only. The new firmware is denoted with version R820XXU1BTA1 and you should get a notification to download and install it soon.

WhatsApp is, in fact, the first chat app chosen as a testbed for displaying message images. While before the update you were only able to receive text, and any pictures someone sent you appeared as a camera icon, you will now be able to tap and display the images themselves.

Even though we have an admittedly small screen on the wearable, regardless if you have chosen the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in its 44m or 40mm formats, it's still enough to gauge what the picture is all about, and if you need more detail you can always take your phone out to see it in a larger size.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-iphone-sales-growth-china-december-2019
Apple experiences soaring iPhone sales in China as Android loses ground
phone-with-best-speakers-iPhone-vs-Galaxy-Note-10-OnePlus-LG-G8X-Pixel-4-XL-Asus-ROG-Phone-II
Which phone has the best speakers? iPhone vs Galaxy, OnePlus, LG, Pixel, ROG Phone II blind test
OnePlus-7T-long-term-review
OnePlus 7T: 3 months in, should you buy it?
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Alleged LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory

Popular stories

analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
t-mobile-sprint-no-merger-scenario-backup-plans
T-Mobile is considering all its options for a no-merger scenario

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless