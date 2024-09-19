This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
Unlike Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phones, which have dropped in price surprisingly quickly and surprisingly abruptly since launching a couple of months ago, the newest additions to the popular Galaxy Watch family remain a bit harder to come by at a nice discount.
But if you know where to look (or who to listen to), you can now save a cool 50 bucks on the Galaxy Watch 7 without meeting any special requirements or jumping through hoops of any sort. Unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch Ultra back in July, the non-rugged timepiece is substantially marked down from a $379.99 list price in a single LTE-enabled variant with a green-coated 44mm case and matching band.
This totally unprecedented deal is available at Amazon for a presumably limited time only, and at least right now, all other Galaxy Watch 7 models are either sold at smaller discounts or no discount whatsoever by the same e-commerce giant. Naturally, you don't need to trade anything in to save $50 here, and although it's certainly not a perfect smartwatch, our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review strongly suggests this is an excellent device to buy... at a special price.
Nowhere near as stylish as last year's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which was inexplicably left without a sequel this summer, the Watch 7 obviously can't match the robustness or battery life of its equally young Galaxy Watch Ultra brother either. But the health and fitness tracking arsenal is arguably worthy of a higher price point, including everything from heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG sensors to subtler and more unique stuff like a personalized Energy Score powered by Galaxy AI technology.
Then you've got a circular AMOLED display that's about as gorgeous as you've come to expect from Galaxy Watches in recent years, as well as some of the best software features developed by both Samsung and Google in a One UI package based on the Wear OS platform. In the long run, that guarantees you timely and reliable updates like no other wearable device on the market today, putting the proverbial cherry on an already unrivaled value cake.
