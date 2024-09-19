This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Unlike Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phones, which have dropped in price surprisingly quickly and surprisingly abruptly since launching a couple of months ago, the newest additions to the popular Galaxy Watch family remain a bit harder to come by at a nice discount.

But if you know where to look (or who to listen to), you can now save a cool 50 bucks on the Galaxy Watch 7 without meeting any special requirements or jumping through hoops of any sort. Unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch Ultra back in July, the non-rugged timepiece is substantially marked down from a $379.99 list price in a single LTE-enabled variant with a green-coated 44mm case and matching band.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

This totally unprecedented deal is available at Amazon for a presumably limited time only, and at least right now, all other Galaxy Watch 7 models are either sold at smaller discounts or no discount whatsoever by the same e-commerce giant. Naturally, you don't need to trade anything in to save $50 here, and although it's certainly not a perfect smartwatch, our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review strongly suggests this is an excellent device to buy... at a special price.

Nowhere near as stylish as last year's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which was inexplicably left without a sequel this summer, the Watch 7 obviously can't match the robustness or battery life of its equally young Galaxy Watch Ultra brother either. But the health and fitness tracking arsenal is arguably worthy of a higher price point, including everything from heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG sensors to subtler and more unique stuff like a personalized Energy Score powered by Galaxy AI technology.

Then you've got a circular AMOLED display that's about as gorgeous as you've come to expect from Galaxy Watches in recent years, as well as some of the best software features developed by both Samsung and Google in a One UI package based on the Wear OS platform. In the long run, that guarantees you timely and reliable updates like no other wearable device on the market today, putting the proverbial cherry on an already unrivaled value cake.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

