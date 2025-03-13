Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Samsung is both discounting the Galaxy Watch 7 and throwing in a nice freebie, but not for long

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
What's better than being able to get one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2025 at a nice little upfront discount? How about the same decidedly feature-packed wearable device sold at a special price with a complimentary little item in the box?

If that sounds like something that could put a smile on your face, you might want to hurry and order your 44mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 7 in a green colorway from Samsung. Instead of the usual $329.99, you'll pay just $289.99 for that particular version of the company's latest non-rugged Wear OS timepiece, and to further sweeten the deal, Samsung will also give you a "select" backup band at no extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$289 99
$399 98
$110 off (27%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, Free Backup Band Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

With that gift valued at $69.99, you're essentially looking at saving a grand total of 110 bucks here without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Of course, with only one color option and one case size on sale at that reduced price with that freebie bundled in, it's probably a good idea to place your order as soon as possible.

Theoretically, no expiration date is listed on Samsung's official US e-store for this rare Galaxy Watch 7 promotion, but if you ask me, there's more than a decent chance the deal will go away by the end of the week. 

If you want to keep your spending to a minimum, you can obviously trade something in and score a substantially higher discount. A Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, or Apple Watch Ultra in good condition, for instance, will knock the Galaxy Watch 7's price point down to $129.99 in a 44mm size, and yes, you'll still be able to get your free spare strap in that case as well.

As our in-depth Galaxy Watch 7 review highlighted a little over six months ago, this bad boy is definitely not a battery life champion, but its undeniably stylish and comfortable design, solid overall performance, and expansive health monitoring tool set clearly make it one of the greatest Apple Watch Series 10 alternatives (for Android users) on the market today. That's especially true at a special price, so be sure not to waste this excellent money-saving opportunity.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
90 stories
13 Mar, 2025
Samsung is both discounting the Galaxy Watch 7 and throwing in a nice freebie, but not for long
06 Mar, 2025
Epic clearance deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE irresistibly cheap
05 Mar, 2025
Samsung is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a killer new discount with a deal sweetener on top
01 Mar, 2025
The LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is cheaper than cheap at 48% off on Amazon
20 Feb, 2025
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless