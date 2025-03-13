Samsung is both discounting the Galaxy Watch 7 and throwing in a nice freebie, but not for long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
What's better than being able to get one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2025 at a nice little upfront discount? How about the same decidedly feature-packed wearable device sold at a special price with a complimentary little item in the box?
If that sounds like something that could put a smile on your face, you might want to hurry and order your 44mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 7 in a green colorway from Samsung. Instead of the usual $329.99, you'll pay just $289.99 for that particular version of the company's latest non-rugged Wear OS timepiece, and to further sweeten the deal, Samsung will also give you a "select" backup band at no extra cost.
With that gift valued at $69.99, you're essentially looking at saving a grand total of 110 bucks here without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Of course, with only one color option and one case size on sale at that reduced price with that freebie bundled in, it's probably a good idea to place your order as soon as possible.
Theoretically, no expiration date is listed on Samsung's official US e-store for this rare Galaxy Watch 7 promotion, but if you ask me, there's more than a decent chance the deal will go away by the end of the week.
If you want to keep your spending to a minimum, you can obviously trade something in and score a substantially higher discount. A Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, or Apple Watch Ultra in good condition, for instance, will knock the Galaxy Watch 7's price point down to $129.99 in a 44mm size, and yes, you'll still be able to get your free spare strap in that case as well.
As our in-depth Galaxy Watch 7 review highlighted a little over six months ago, this bad boy is definitely not a battery life champion, but its undeniably stylish and comfortable design, solid overall performance, and expansive health monitoring tool set clearly make it one of the greatest Apple Watch Series 10 alternatives (for Android users) on the market today. That's especially true at a special price, so be sure not to waste this excellent money-saving opportunity.
Recommended Stories
13 Mar, 2025Samsung is both discounting the Galaxy Watch 7 and throwing in a nice freebie, but not for long
06 Mar, 2025Epic clearance deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE irresistibly cheap
05 Mar, 2025Samsung is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a killer new discount with a deal sweetener on top
01 Mar, 2025The LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is cheaper than cheap at 48% off on Amazon
20 Feb, 2025Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: