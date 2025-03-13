Samsung is both discounting the Galaxy Watch 7 and throwing in a nice freebie, but not for long

with





Galaxy Watch 7 in a green colorway from If that sounds like something that could put a smile on your face, you might want to hurry and order your 44mm GPS-onlyin a green colorway from Samsung . Instead of the usual $329.99, you'll pay just $289.99 for that particular version of the company's latest non-rugged Wear OS timepiece, and to further sweeten the deal, Samsung will also give you a "select" backup band at no extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $289 99 $399 98 $110 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, Free Backup Band Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





With that gift valued at $69.99, you're essentially looking at saving a grand total of 110 bucks here without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Of course, with only one color option and one case size on sale at that reduced price with that freebie bundled in, it's probably a good idea to place your order as soon as possible.





Theoretically, no expiration date is listed on Samsung's official US e-store for this rare Galaxy Watch 7 promotion, but if you ask me, there's more than a decent chance the deal will go away by the end of the week.

Galaxy Watch 7 's price point down to $129.99 in a 44mm size, and yes, you'll still be able to get your free spare strap in that case as well. If you want to keep your spending to a minimum, you can obviously trade something in and score a substantially higher discount. A Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , or Apple Watch Ultra in good condition, for instance, will knock the's price point down to $129.99 in a 44mm size, and yes, you'll still be able to get your free spare strap in that case as well.





highlighted a little over six months ago, this bad boy is definitely not a battery life champion, but its undeniably stylish and comfortable design, solid overall performance, and expansive health monitoring tool set clearly make it one of the greatest As our in-depth Galaxy Watch 7 review highlighted a little over six months ago, this bad boy is definitely not a battery life champion, but its undeniably stylish and comfortable design, solid overall performance, and expansive health monitoring tool set clearly make it one of the greatest Apple Watch Series 10 alternatives (for Android users) on the market today. That's especially true at a special price, so be sure not to waste this excellent money-saving opportunity.