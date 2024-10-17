The sleek, stylish, and reasonably feature-packed OnePlus Watch 2R is cheaper than ever before
Do you want an ultra-lightweight smartwatch with an ultra-low price point, excellent battery life, and decent overall capabilities this holiday season? The OnePlus Watch 2R seems to fit that description almost too well, and at an unprecedented $50 discount, I see no reason why you should wait another second, let alone four or five weeks for a potentially better Black Friday deal that may never arrive.
If that doesn't sound like a very deep price cut, you're probably not familiar with how much the OnePlus Watch 2R normally costs. Its $229.99 list price felt essentially unbeatable when the Android-compatible wearable device made its commercial debut back in July, so to see this bad boy already marked down by 22 percent is certainly something special.
The latest and greatest OnePlus Store offer on the brand's latest and... second-greatest smartwatch to date is made even more special with the inclusion of a backup $29.99-worth strap in your choice of "solid black" or "emerald green" colors at no extra charge.
Of course, the OnePlus Watch 2R remains a little less feature-packed than the "regular" OnePlus Watch 2, which just so happens to be available at a never-before-seen discount at the time of this writing as well. But at $179.99, this newer and (slightly) humbler device remains cheaper than its big brother too, clearly aiming to woo as many Wear OS fans as possible with its towering value for your money.
Like the OnePlus Watch 2, the 2R runs two different operating systems for (vastly) different use cases, going all the way up to 12 days of battery life in a special "Power Saver" mode that essentially switches off both Google's Wear OS platform and an otherwise super-high-quality 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 466 x 466 pixel resolution.
The health monitoring and fitness tracking arsenal is... not quite as extensive as what the likes of the OnePlus Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 have to offer in the same department, but once again, it's difficult to complain when you can pay just 180 bucks and keep an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, blood oxygen, stress levels, workouts, and general wellbeing with little to no effort.
