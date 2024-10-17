See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The sleek, stylish, and reasonably feature-packed OnePlus Watch 2R is cheaper than ever before

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Watch 2R
Do you want an ultra-lightweight smartwatch with an ultra-low price point, excellent battery life, and decent overall capabilities this holiday season? The OnePlus Watch 2R seems to fit that description almost too well, and at an unprecedented $50 discount, I see no reason why you should wait another second, let alone four or five weeks for a potentially better Black Friday deal that may never arrive.

If that doesn't sound like a very deep price cut, you're probably not familiar with how much the OnePlus Watch 2R normally costs. Its $229.99 list price felt essentially unbeatable when the Android-compatible wearable device made its commercial debut back in July, so to see this bad boy already marked down by 22 percent is certainly something special.

OnePlus Watch 2R

Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Aluminum Alloy Chassis, Stainless Steel Buckle, Silicone Strap, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Fluoro-Rubber Strap Included
$50 off (22%) Gift
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at OnePlus

The latest and greatest OnePlus Store offer on the brand's latest and... second-greatest smartwatch to date is made even more special with the inclusion of a backup $29.99-worth strap in your choice of "solid black" or "emerald green" colors at no extra charge.

Of course, the OnePlus Watch 2R remains a little less feature-packed than the "regular" OnePlus Watch 2, which just so happens to be available at a never-before-seen discount at the time of this writing as well. But at $179.99, this newer and (slightly) humbler device remains cheaper than its big brother too, clearly aiming to woo as many Wear OS fans as possible with its towering value for your money.

Like the OnePlus Watch 2, the 2R runs two different operating systems for (vastly) different use cases, going all the way up to 12 days of battery life in a special "Power Saver" mode that essentially switches off both Google's Wear OS platform and an otherwise super-high-quality 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 466 x 466 pixel resolution.

The health monitoring and fitness tracking arsenal is... not quite as extensive as what the likes of the OnePlus Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 have to offer in the same department, but once again, it's difficult to complain when you can pay just 180 bucks and keep an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, blood oxygen, stress levels, workouts, and general wellbeing with little to no effort.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless