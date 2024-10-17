The sleek, stylish, and reasonably feature-packed OnePlus Watch 2R is cheaper than ever before





If that doesn't sound like a very deep price cut, you're probably not familiar with how much the OnePlus Watch 2R normally costs. Its $229.99 list price felt essentially unbeatable when the Android-compatible wearable device made its commercial debut back in July, so to see this bad boy already marked down by 22 percent is certainly something special.

OnePlus Watch 2R Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Aluminum Alloy Chassis, Stainless Steel Buckle, Silicone Strap, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Fluoro-Rubber Strap Included $50 off (22%) Gift $179 99 $229 99 Buy at OnePlus





The latest and greatest OnePlus Store offer on the brand's latest and... second-greatest smartwatch to date is made even more special with the inclusion of a backup $29.99-worth strap in your choice of "solid black" or "emerald green" colors at no extra charge.









Like the OnePlus Watch 2, the 2R runs two different operating systems for (vastly) different use cases, going all the way up to 12 days of battery life in a special "Power Saver" mode that essentially switches off both Google's Wear OS platform and an otherwise super-high-quality 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 466 x 466 pixel resolution.





The health monitoring and fitness tracking arsenal is... not quite as extensive as what the likes of the OnePlus Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 have to offer in the same department, but once again, it's difficult to complain when you can pay just 180 bucks and keep an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, blood oxygen, stress levels, workouts, and general wellbeing with little to no effort.

Do you want an ultra-lightweight smartwatch with an ultra-low price point, excellent battery life, and decent overall capabilities this holiday season? The OnePlus Watch 2R seems to fit that description almost too well, and at an unprecedented $50 discount, I see no reason why you should wait another second, let alone four or five weeks for a potentially better Black Friday deal that may never arrive.