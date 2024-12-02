Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Pixel Watch 2 for under $150? Yes, thanks to an amazing 42% discount this Cyber Monday!

Pixel Watch 2 in Black displayed on a blurry background.
If you are eyeing a Pixel Watch and don't mind skipping the latest model – which, honestly, doesn't bring many changes from the previous generation – you are in luck! Cyber Monday has dropped the price of the Pixel Watch 2 to under $150.

Launched just last year, the Pixel Watch 2 is now 42% off, bringing its price to as low as we've seen only once before. This deal applies to the Wi-Fi-only version, available in either the Black case with Black band or the Silver case with Bay sport band! No matter which one you choose, both are nearly half the original price.

Save $105 on the Pixel Watch 2 this Cyber Monday!

The Pixel Watch 2 is a steal at this price! Google’s smartwatch from last year packs in health and fitness features, easy integration with Google apps, safety tools, and more. With a 42% discount, it’s an unbeatable deal – perfect for yourself or as an awesome gift with the holidays just around the corner!
$105 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


If the Pixel Watch 3 is out of your budget but you still want the clean, user-friendly Wear OS experience over Samsung's more cluttered One UI, the Pixel Watch 2 might be your perfect match – especially with a massive 42% discount right now.

At first glance, the Google Pixel Watch 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor and its successor, but that's not a bad thing. The Pixel Watch was (and still is) a sleek, minimalist piece that many people love for its simple elegance.

This model comes in a single 41mm size, but don't let that fool you – the value you're getting with its new lower price is unbeatable. It packs a punch in the health and fitness department, offering features like:

  • Heart rate tracking
  • Stress management
  • Skin temperature tracking
  • Emergency SOS and Fall detection
  • Safety check alerts

The Pixel Watch 2 also fully integrates with Google's apps, like Maps, Calendar, and Gmail. As I already mentioned, in many ways, it's nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 3, making it tough to justify spending more on the newer model when the second-gen version offers so much for a better price.

Cyber Monday has some incredible deals you won't want to miss. If you're on the hunt for a new phone as well, now's the perfect time to grab one, so make sure to check out our handpicked Cyber Monday phone deals.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

