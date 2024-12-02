Pixel Watch 2 for under $150? Yes, thanks to an amazing 42% discount this Cyber Monday!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are eyeing a Pixel Watch and don't mind skipping the latest model – which, honestly, doesn't bring many changes from the previous generation – you are in luck! Cyber Monday has dropped the price of the Pixel Watch 2 to under $150.
If the Pixel Watch 3 is out of your budget but you still want the clean, user-friendly Wear OS experience over Samsung's more cluttered One UI, the Pixel Watch 2 might be your perfect match – especially with a massive 42% discount right now.
At first glance, the Google Pixel Watch 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor and its successor, but that's not a bad thing. The Pixel Watch was (and still is) a sleek, minimalist piece that many people love for its simple elegance.
The Pixel Watch 2 also fully integrates with Google's apps, like Maps, Calendar, and Gmail. As I already mentioned, in many ways, it's nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 3, making it tough to justify spending more on the newer model when the second-gen version offers so much for a better price.
Launched just last year, the Pixel Watch 2 is now 42% off, bringing its price to as low as we've seen only once before. This deal applies to the Wi-Fi-only version, available in either the Black case with Black band or the Silver case with Bay sport band! No matter which one you choose, both are nearly half the original price.
If the Pixel Watch 3 is out of your budget but you still want the clean, user-friendly Wear OS experience over Samsung's more cluttered One UI, the Pixel Watch 2 might be your perfect match – especially with a massive 42% discount right now.
At first glance, the Google Pixel Watch 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor and its successor, but that's not a bad thing. The Pixel Watch was (and still is) a sleek, minimalist piece that many people love for its simple elegance.
This model comes in a single 41mm size, but don't let that fool you – the value you're getting with its new lower price is unbeatable. It packs a punch in the health and fitness department, offering features like:
- Heart rate tracking
- Stress management
- Skin temperature tracking
- Emergency SOS and Fall detection
- Safety check alerts
The Pixel Watch 2 also fully integrates with Google's apps, like Maps, Calendar, and Gmail. As I already mentioned, in many ways, it's nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 3, making it tough to justify spending more on the newer model when the second-gen version offers so much for a better price.
Cyber Monday has some incredible deals you won't want to miss. If you're on the hunt for a new phone as well, now's the perfect time to grab one, so make sure to check out our handpicked Cyber Monday phone deals.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
02 Dec, 2024Pixel Watch 2 for under $150? Yes, thanks to an amazing 42% discount this Cyber Monday!
26 Nov, 2024Amazon REALLY wants you to buy Google's Pixel Watch 2 this Black Friday week at an enhanced discount
22 Nov, 2024Amazon vastly improves its Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday deal to slash $170 off one LTE model Google's resilient Pixel Watch 2 is a great alternative for costlier smartwatches this Black Friday
21 Nov, 2024The charming Pixel Watch 3 is on sale at a surprisingly hefty Black Friday discount of up to $120
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: