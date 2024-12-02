Pixel Watch 2 for under $150? Yes, thanks to an amazing 42% discount this Cyber Monday!

Pixel Watch 2

Launched just last year, the Pixel Watch 2 is now 42% off, bringing its price to as low as we've seen only once before. This deal applies to the Wi-Fi-only version, available in either the Black case with Black band or the Silver case with Bay sport band! No matter which one you choose, both are nearly half the original price.





If the Pixel Watch 2 might be your perfect match – especially with a massive 42% discount right now.



At first glance, the



This model comes in a single 41mm size, but don't let that fool you – the value you're getting with its new lower price is unbeatable. It packs a punch in the health and fitness department, offering features like:



Heart rate tracking

Stress management

Skin temperature tracking

Emergency SOS and Fall detection

Safety check alerts

The Pixel Watch 2 also fully integrates with Google's apps, like Maps, Calendar, and Gmail. As I already mentioned, in many ways, it's nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 3 , making it tough to justify spending more on the newer model when the second-gen version offers so much for a better price.



The Pixel Watch 2 also fully integrates with Google's apps, like Maps, Calendar, and Gmail. As I already mentioned, in many ways, it's nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 3, making it tough to justify spending more on the newer model when the second-gen version offers so much for a better price.

Cyber Monday has some incredible deals you won't want to miss. If you're on the hunt for a new phone as well, now's the perfect time to grab one, so make sure to check out our handpicked Cyber Monday phone deals

If you are eyeing a Pixel Watch and don't mind skipping the latest model – which, honestly, doesn't bring many changes from the previous generation – you are in luck! Cyber Monday has dropped the price of the Pixel Watch 2 to under $150.