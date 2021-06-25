The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be able to measure your body fat to help you with your fitness goals

The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be able to measure your body fat to help you with your fitness goals0
The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly have a BIA sensor
BIA stands for Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis and is basically a technology that measures body fat composition. It is an integral part of health and nutrition assessments, and Max Winebach says it will be present on the Watch 4. That means that the upcoming smartwatch will be able to determine your body fat percentage and alert you when you get closer to your weight loss goals.
Previous leaks and reports have stated that the Watch 4 will also have an accelerometer, barometer, gyro, heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation monitor, and a sleep monitoring feature. It will reportedly come with a new, 5nm-built processor that should be more power-efficient than its predecessor on the Watch 3, and should therefore assure better battery life performance.
On top of that, the Watch will feature a new OS in collaboration with Google, which should provide more apps to the Watch and other interesting innovations, which Samsung is expected to unveil on June 28 during WMC 2021.
We expect the Galaxy Watch 4 to be released in August.