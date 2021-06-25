$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Wearables

The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be able to measure your body fat to help you with your fitness goals

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 25, 2021, 3:16 AM
0
The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be able to measure your body fat to help you with your fitness go
As Samsung is gearing up for the possible big online event, where it will unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 alongside theZ Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, the rumor mill is spinning with leaks about these devices. Now, Max Winebach is giving us a glimpse into a health-related feature that will reportedly be on the Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly have a BIA sensor


BIA stands for Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis and is basically a technology that measures body fat composition. It is an integral part of health and nutrition assessments, and Max Winebach says it will be present on the Watch 4. That means that the upcoming smartwatch will be able to determine your body fat percentage and alert you when you get closer to your weight loss goals.

This info for this helpful health-related feature comes after the news that the long-rumored blood sugar monitoring would most probably be left for future generations of smartwatches. The BIA sensor will complement other health features on the Watch 4 to further help you with your fitness and activity goals.

Previous leaks and reports have stated that the Watch 4 will also have an accelerometer, barometer, gyro, heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation monitor, and a sleep monitoring feature. It will reportedly come with a new, 5nm-built processor that should be more power-efficient than its predecessor on the Watch 3, and should therefore assure better battery life performance.

On top of that, the Watch will feature a new OS in collaboration with Google, which should provide more apps to the Watch and other interesting innovations, which Samsung is expected to unveil on June 28 during WMC 2021.

We expect the Galaxy Watch 4 to be released in August.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The land of Samsung has won the 5G race, but New York's right after
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The land of Samsung has won the 5G race, but New York's right after
The Galaxy S21 FE might not get released in some markets due to chip shortage
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The Galaxy S21 FE might not get released in some markets due to chip shortage
The new Portraits Watch Face for Apple Watch is available now with the release of watchOS 8 beta 2
by Alan Friedman,  0
The new Portraits Watch Face for Apple Watch is available now with the release of watchOS 8 beta 2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets a massive $200 discount at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets a massive $200 discount at Amazon
Google Fi enables VPN service on Apple's iPhone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Fi enables VPN service on Apple's iPhone
Twitter's Facebook-like emoji based Tweet Reactions could be coming to all very soon
by Alan Friedman,  0
Twitter's Facebook-like emoji based Tweet Reactions could be coming to all very soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless