The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be able to measure your body fat to help you with your fitness goals

The Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly have a BIA sensor

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



As Samsung is gearing up for the possible big online event, where it will unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 alongside the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 , the rumor mill is spinning with leaks about these devices. Now, Max Winebach is giving us a glimpse into a health-related feature that will reportedly be on the Galaxy Watch 4.BIA stands for Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis and is basically a technology that measures body fat composition. It is an integral part of health and nutrition assessments, and Max Winebach says it will be present on the Watch 4. That means that the upcoming smartwatch will be able to determine your body fat percentage and alert you when you get closer to your weight loss goals.This info for this helpful health-related feature comes after the news that the long-rumored blood sugar monitoring would most probably be left for future generations of smartwatches. The BIA sensor will complement other health features on the Watch 4 to further help you with your fitness and activity goals.Previous leaks and reports have stated that the Watch 4 will also have an accelerometer, barometer, gyro, heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation monitor, and a sleep monitoring feature. It will reportedly come with a new, 5nm-built processor that should be more power-efficient than its predecessor on the Watch 3, and should therefore assure better battery life performance.On top of that, the Watch will feature a new OS in collaboration with Google , which should provide more apps to the Watch and other interesting innovations, which Samsung is expected to unveil on June 28 during WMC 2021 We expect the Galaxy Watch 4 to be released in August.