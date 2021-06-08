Samsung's priciest Galaxy Watch 3 flavor is now cheaper than ever before

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 08, 2021, 12:31 PM
What could be better than arguably the greatest Apple Watch Series 6 alternative in the world, which is obviously also featured at the top of our list of the overall best smartwatches money can buy in 2021? How about a luxury edition of said ultra-high-end wearable device with an extra-robust (not to mention incredibly good-looking) titanium body?

Of course, the main problem with the aptly named Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium released in the US a couple of months after its standard stainless steel-made siblings was the $599.99 starting price.

That made the GPS-only 45mm timepiece a whopping two Benjamins costlier than an entry-level Galaxy Watch 3 version in a 41mm size, but believe it or not, the newest Amazon deal covers precisely that difference.

At $200 off its aforementioned MSRP, the extra-large, durable, and surprisingly lightweight Mystic Black device essentially matches the regular price of a smaller, slightly more fragile, and somehow heavier variant available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze hues.

Then again, the cheapest Galaxy Watch 3 models are themselves marked down by a cool $150 at the time of this writing on Amazon, and in fact, the same goes for all other versions of Samsung's latest and undoubtedly greatest Tizen-powered smartwatch yet.

Otherwise put, it's still much cheaper to buy this Android and iOS-compatible bad boy with a stainless steel case and leather strap, whether you want standalone cellular connectivity on your wrist or not and whether you prefer a 41 or 45mm size.

That being said, recent history seems to suggest the "regular" Galaxy Watch 3 edition could score an even deeper price cut across the board come Amazon's Prime Day 2021 festival in just a couple of weeks, while the Titanium flavor sporting a metal band in addition to that super-premium and tough body is on sale at a new all-time low price right now.

Before deciding to pull the trigger, you may want to keep in mind that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 are set to ditch Tizen in favor of a new Wear OS version integrating the best of Tizen, with said merged software however not headed for the Galaxy Watch 3 as an over-the-air update.

