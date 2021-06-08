Samsung's priciest Galaxy Watch 3 flavor is now cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, the main problem with the aptly named Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium released in the US a couple of months after its standard stainless steel-made siblings was the $599.99 starting price.





That made the GPS-only 45mm timepiece a whopping two Benjamins costlier than an entry-level Galaxy Watch 3 version in a 41mm size, but believe it or not, the newest Amazon deal covers precisely that difference.



At $200 off its aforementioned MSRP, the extra-large, durable, and surprisingly lightweight Mystic Black device essentially matches the regular price of a smaller, slightly more fragile, and somehow heavier variant available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze hues.



Then again, the cheapest Galaxy Watch 3 models are themselves marked down by a cool $150 at the time of this writing on Amazon, and in fact, the same goes for all other versions of Samsung's latest and undoubtedly greatest Tizen-powered smartwatch yet.



Otherwise put, it's still much cheaper to buy this Android and iOS-compatible bad boy with a stainless steel case and leather strap, whether you want standalone cellular connectivity on your wrist or not and whether you prefer a 41 or 45mm size.





That being said, recent history seems to suggest the "regular" Galaxy Watch 3 edition could score an even deeper price cut across the board come Amazon's Prime Day 2021 festival in just a couple of weeks, while the Titanium flavor sporting a metal band in addition to that super-premium and tough body is on sale at a new all-time low price right now.



