Huge new Amazon sale viciously slashes all Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 prices

Not completely, at least, and not as long as Amazon keeps bringing their prices down. While the e-commerce giant's latest killer deals are not entirely unprecedented, it's still fairly rare to see both the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 sold at massive discounts of $150 and $70 respectively in all sizes and variants at the same time.



That makes it even harder than usual to choose between the two powerful and stylish intelligent timepieces that just so happen to be compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets. Of course, depending on how much you're willing to pay, said choice could become a lot easier, and the same goes for the two's connectivity options.



To be perfectly clear, every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model is currently on sale at a whopping 150 bucks off its list price, whether you want built-in 4G LTE speeds or not, whether you have a large or small wrist, and yes, even if you prefer the luxury Titanium edition available in a single Bluetooth-only 45mm version.



Meanwhile, both the 40 and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 sizes, with or without standalone cellular support, can be had for a cool $70 less than usual in multiple paint jobs.



Obviously, the older and slightly humbler model is normally cheaper too, fetching $249.99 and up, with the premium Galaxy Watch 3 from last year typically starting at $399.99 and thus being available at the time of this writing at up to a huge 38 percent discount.



