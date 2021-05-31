$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Software updates Tizen Wearables

Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 31, 2021, 5:17 PM
Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
Two of Samsung's popular Tizen OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, are currently getting new updates. Although these are completely different smartwatches, we can't say the same about the updates they're getting.

The changelogs obtained by SamMobile reveal that these updates are identical, as they include the same changes. As per the cited source, both Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are now getting a few improvements, but no new features. You can find below all the changes included in this update:

  • Enhanced the auto walking/running icons
  • Enhanced the “Inactive Alert” icon
  • Improved device stability

The new software update is based on Tizen OS 5.5.0.2 and weighs in at around 50MB, so it's not a big update. If you're using the Galaxy Watch 3, you should be looking for the new firmware version R840XXU1BUE3, whereas Galaxy Watch Active 2 users are getting firmware version R820XXU1DUE3 instead.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
by Alan Friedman,  10
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
The iPhone's more restricted take on customization feels liberating
by Peter Kostadinov,  5
The iPhone's more restricted take on customization feels liberating
Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless