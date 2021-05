Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2

Enhanced the auto walking/running icons

Enhanced the “Inactive Alert” icon

Improved device stability

R840XXU1BUE3

R820XXU1DUE3

Two of Samsung 's popular Tizen OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 , are currently getting new updates. Although these are completely different smartwatches, we can't say the same about the updates they're getting.The changelogs obtained by SamMobile reveal that these updates are identical, as they include the same changes. As per the cited source, both Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are now getting a few improvements, but no new features. You can find below all the changes included in this update:The new software update is based on Tizen OS 5.5.0.2 and weighs in at around 50MB, so it's not a big update. If you're using the Galaxy Watch 3, you should be looking for the new firmware version, whereas Galaxy Watch Active 2 users are getting firmware versioninstead.