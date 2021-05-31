Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
The changelogs obtained by SamMobile reveal that these updates are identical, as they include the same changes. As per the cited source, both Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are now getting a few improvements, but no new features. You can find below all the changes included in this update:
- Enhanced the auto walking/running icons
- Enhanced the “Inactive Alert” icon
- Improved device stability
The new software update is based on Tizen OS 5.5.0.2 and weighs in at around 50MB, so it's not a big update. If you're using the Galaxy Watch 3, you should be looking for the new firmware version R840XXU1BUE3, whereas Galaxy Watch Active 2 users are getting firmware version R820XXU1DUE3 instead.