Hot new deal makes the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 an absolute bargain
Silently discontinued by Samsung not long ago and no longer sold on Amazon in brand-new condition either, the decidedly feature-packed and arguably stylish Tizen-powered device can still be purchased from the likes of Best Buy and Newegg.
Originally priced at a whopping $429.99, that extra-large and extra-attractive bad boy is currently available for just $179.99 brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and presumably backed by a full 1-year warranty.
In fact, the deal is so good and hard to beat that it qualifies for the newly launched Black Friday Price Protection program, which essentially guarantees that Newegg will not go below $179.99 anytime in the next month or so.
If you have smaller wrists and want something similarly powerful and elegant to put on them for Christmas, the non-cellular-enabled 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 variant in Mystic Bronze might also be worth considering at a $199.99 price marked down from $399.99 back in the day.
Because it's costlier than its big brother, that particular model is actually not eligible for "Black Friday Price Protection", so don't be shocked if it drops to $179.99 or even lower next month.
At the end of the day, it's certainly nice to see this absolute Android and iOS-compatible powerhouse become undeniably one of the best budget smartwatches available today, although it's worth pointing out that there's a good reason for that. Namely, Tizen is basically a dead OS walking right now, with no major updates in the pipeline anymore after Samsung's Wear OS cooperation with Google for the Galaxy Watch 4 duo.