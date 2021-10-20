Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Hot new deal makes the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 an absolute bargain

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot new deal makes the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 an absolute bargain
Just because the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are here to give the Apple Watch Series 7 a run for its money while bidding for the title of best smartwatch available in 2021, that doesn't mean last year's Galaxy Watch 3 is to be completely ignored by bargain hunters this holiday season.

Silently discontinued by Samsung not long ago and no longer sold on Amazon in brand-new condition either, the decidedly feature-packed and arguably stylish Tizen-powered device can still be purchased from the likes of Best Buy and Newegg.

Unsurprisingly, both those major retailers have multiple Galaxy Watch 3 models on sale at special prices at the time of this writing, with hands down the greatest deal of them all being offered by Newegg on a Bluetooth-only version in a 45mm size and Mystic Black hue.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Mystic Black

$250 off (58%)
$179 99
$429 99
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Mystic Bronze

$200 off (50%)
$199 99
$399 99
Buy at Newegg

Originally priced at a whopping $429.99, that extra-large and extra-attractive bad boy is currently available for just $179.99 brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and presumably backed by a full 1-year warranty.

To our knowledge, this huge $250 discount beats all previous sales held by retailers such as Newegg with absolutely no strings attached, at least as far as this particular model is concerned.

In fact, the deal is so good and hard to beat that it qualifies for the newly launched Black Friday Price Protection program, which essentially guarantees that Newegg will not go below $179.99 anytime in the next month or so.

If you have smaller wrists and want something similarly powerful and elegant to put on them for Christmas, the non-cellular-enabled 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 variant in Mystic Bronze might also be worth considering at a $199.99 price marked down from $399.99 back in the day.

Because it's costlier than its big brother, that particular model is actually not eligible for "Black Friday Price Protection", so don't be shocked if it drops to $179.99 or even lower next month.

At the end of the day, it's certainly nice to see this absolute Android and iOS-compatible powerhouse become undeniably one of the best budget smartwatches available today, although it's worth pointing out that there's a good reason for that. Namely, Tizen is basically a dead OS walking right now, with no major updates in the pipeline anymore after Samsung's Wear OS cooperation with Google for the Galaxy Watch 4 duo.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review
Aug 11, 2020, 5:51 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Aug 31, 2021, 8:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Sep 15, 2020, 6:02 PM, by Georgi Zarkov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Aug 11, 2020, 8:12 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE vs Bluetooth only: which model should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE vs Bluetooth only: which model should you buy?
Aug 12, 2020, 9:44 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Review
8.8
50%off $200 Special Newegg $100off $300 Special Samsung $479 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) specs
Review
8.8
58%off $180 Special Newegg $480 Special Samsung $480 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

Latest News

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, pre-orders, and deals
by Iskren Gaidarov,  6
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, pre-orders, and deals
All the shots Google fired at Apple during the Pixel 6 event
by Rado Minkov,  6
All the shots Google fired at Apple during the Pixel 6 event
Samsung announces Galazy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: 49 new color combinations in tow
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Samsung announces Galazy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: 49 new color combinations in tow
Apple's beastly 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is on sale at up to a hefty $200 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's beastly 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is on sale at up to a hefty $200 discount
-$200
Instagram will finally let you post content through a browser
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Instagram will finally let you post content through a browser
All treat, no trick: T-Mobile expands its 5G coverage again and is giving away 10 free 5G phones
by Alan Friedman,  2
All treat, no trick: T-Mobile expands its 5G coverage again and is giving away 10 free 5G phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless