Hot new deal makes the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 an absolute bargain

Silently discontinued by Samsung not long ago and no longer sold on Amazon in brand-new condition either, the decidedly feature-packed and arguably stylish Tizen-powered device can still be purchased from the likes of Best Buy and Newegg.





Unsurprisingly, both those major retailers have multiple Galaxy Watch 3 models on sale at special prices at the time of this writing, with hands down the greatest deal of them all being offered by Newegg on a Bluetooth-only version in a 45mm size and Mystic Black hue.





Originally priced at a whopping $429.99, that extra-large and extra-attractive bad boy is currently available for just $179.99 brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and presumably backed by a full 1-year warranty.





To our knowledge, this huge $250 discount beats all previous sales held by retailers such as Newegg with absolutely no strings attached, at least as far as this particular model is concerned.





In fact, the deal is so good and hard to beat that it qualifies for the newly launched Black Friday Price Protection program , which essentially guarantees that Newegg will not go below $179.99 anytime in the next month or so.





If you have smaller wrists and want something similarly powerful and elegant to put on them for Christmas, the non-cellular-enabled 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 variant in Mystic Bronze might also be worth considering at a $199.99 price marked down from $399.99 back in the day.





Because it's costlier than its big brother, that particular model is actually not eligible for "Black Friday Price Protection", so don't be shocked if it drops to $179.99 or even lower next month.







