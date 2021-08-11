The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been officially announced





The Galaxy Watch 4, on the one hand, seems to be a fresh take on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 from 2019, geared towards people who enjoy an active lifestyle and will use it plenty for their sports needs.









The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, is a direct successor to last year's Galaxy Watch 3, maintaining the traditional sleek, businessy no-nonsense look of the line. The naming system may be a little confusing this year, we know, but it does make sense when you think about it.









Colors





The Galaxy Watch Classic comes in two colors, both matching its business-like style: Black and Silver, each coming out-of-the-box with matching silicone straps. You can switch up the bands with any other ones to match your taste, either from Samsung or other retailers, as long as they're also sized at 20mm.





The sportive Galaxy Watch, on the other hand, comes in Black and Green for the 44mm size, and Pink Gold and Silver for the 40mm size.





The replaceable watch band allows for much greater customizability, however, and Samsung additionally offers over 40 unique always-on watch faces to match whatever vibes you're feeling that day.





The Galaxy Watch 4 series are the first to feature Samsung's new Wear OS operating system, with the One UI skin on top.





Galaxy Watch 4 Series Sizes





The Galaxy Watch 4 comes 40mm and 44mm sizes, following the same trend as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The more premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, comes in a slightly wider array of sizes, namely 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. This provides a bit more variety than last year's Watch 3, which only came in sizes 41mm and 45mm.









Galaxy Watch 4 Series Features





Samsung clearly put a whole lot of thought regarding users' overall health into this year's Galaxy Watch 4 series, with both the active and traditional models sporting plenty of health-oriented features designed to help you achieve and maintain optimal physical health.





The following features are a part of both of the Galaxy Watch 4 series:





Body composition monitor

Sleep analysis monitor

Blood pressure monitor

Heart rate monitor

Samsung BioActive sensor (for *PPG, *ECG, and *BIA analyses)

Group challenges to promote physical activity

95 included workouts

Up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge

LTE / Bluetooth (in different watch versions)



Galaxy Watch 4 Series Specs



When it comes to the hardware specifications, both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic are nearly identical. Both feature the newest Super AMOLED display technology, together with scratch-resistant glass (namely Corning Gorilla Glass DX+). Both also come with an ambient light sensor, which automatically dims or brightens the screen according to the brightness in your surroundings.



Both watches feature 1.5GB of RAM (a 150% upgrade from last year), and a hulking 16GB of storage this time around—exactly double the space in the Watch 3!



Both versions of the Watch 4 will also be the first to come out-of-the-box with Samsung's own Wear OS operating system, with the new OneUI skin on top.





















New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up