The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been officially announced

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been officially announced0
Not least among them—alongside the innovative Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3—arrives the newest generation of Samsung's popular smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 4, together with its counterpart the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, is a direct successor to last year's Galaxy Watch 3, maintaining the traditional sleek, businessy no-nonsense look of the line. The naming system may be a little confusing this year, we know, but it does make sense when you think about it.
Colors
The Galaxy Watch Classic comes in two colors, both matching its business-like style: Black and Silver, each coming out-of-the-box with matching silicone straps. You can switch up the bands with any other ones to match your taste, either from Samsung or other retailers, as long as they're also sized at 20mm.
The sportive Galaxy Watch, on the other hand, comes in Black and Green for the 44mm size, and Pink Gold and Silver for the 40mm size.
The Galaxy Watch 4 series are the first to feature Samsung's new Wear OS operating system, with the One UI skin on top.
Galaxy Watch 4 Series Sizes
The Galaxy Watch 4 comes 40mm and 44mm sizes, following the same trend as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The more premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, comes in a slightly wider array of sizes, namely 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. This provides a bit more variety than last year's Watch 3, which only came in sizes 41mm and 45mm.
Galaxy Watch 4 Series Features
Samsung clearly put a whole lot of thought regarding users' overall health into this year's Galaxy Watch 4 series, with both the active and traditional models sporting plenty of health-oriented features designed to help you achieve and maintain optimal physical health.
The following features are a part of both of the Galaxy Watch 4 series:
- Body composition monitor
- Sleep analysis monitor
- Blood pressure monitor
- Heart rate monitor
- Samsung BioActive sensor (for *PPG, *ECG, and *BIA analyses)
- Group challenges to promote physical activity
- 95 included workouts
- Up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge
- LTE / Bluetooth (in different watch versions)
Galaxy Watch 4 Series Specs
When it comes to the hardware specifications, both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic are nearly identical. Both feature the newest Super AMOLED display technology, together with scratch-resistant glass (namely Corning Gorilla Glass DX+). Both also come with an ambient light sensor, which automatically dims or brightens the screen according to the brightness in your surroundings.
Both watches feature 1.5GB of RAM (a 150% upgrade from last year), and a hulking 16GB of storage this time around—exactly double the space in the Watch 3!
Both versions of the Watch 4 will also be the first to come out-of-the-box with Samsung's own Wear OS operating system, with the new OneUI skin on top.