Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Samsung Deals Wearables Wear

Amazon puts all Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models on sale at decent discounts indefinitely

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon puts all Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models on sale at decent discounts indefinitely
While Samsung has been making some of the best Android smartwatches money can buy for many years now, the hot new Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are actually the first such devices to run Google's Wear OS platform since the Android Wear name went away.

Replacing Tizen is certainly looking like a wise decision from the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor, with our in-depth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review labeling the stylish timepiece "almost flawless" thanks to its stellar combination of powerful hardware and silky smooth software.

The same obviously goes for the non-Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variant, which comes with a sportier design, extremely similar specs and features, and a lower price point that's once again reduced by Amazon.

Unlike the e-commerce giant's (and its Woot subsidiary's) previous special offers, this latest promotion comes with no expiration date explicitly listed, which most likely means that you have more than your typical 24 hours to decide what model is right for you.

Of course, that also means the deal could vanish without a trace with little to no advance notice, so if you're in the market for an affordable Apple Watch Series 7 alternative, it might not be a great idea to wait very long.

In total, there are no less than 11 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 versions on sale at discounts ranging from 9 to 12 percent at the time of this writing, which may not sound earth-shattering but it's definitely... something.

Specifically, you're looking at shaving 30 bucks off the regular prices of both GPS-only and cellular-enabled devices available in 40 and 44mm case sizes, as well as several different color options including black, green, and pink gold.

Only compatible with Android handsets, the Galaxy Watch 4 sports a circular Super AMOLED display with a non-rotating bezel while packing a dual-core Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, ECG monitoring technology, fall detection, and blood oxygen tracking. Not bad for under $250 and up, eh?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Aug 11, 2021, 9:12 AM, by Doroteya Borisova
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Oct 07, 2021, 11:38 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Sep 09, 2021, 12:11 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
$12 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $8 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Deal Special Amazon $9 Special AT&T $280 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS

Latest News

Pixel 6 will be crazy affordable for a flagship phone: Target leak
by Anam Hamid,  10
Pixel 6 will be crazy affordable for a flagship phone: Target leak
First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents
by Anam Hamid,  1
First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents
Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature
by Peter Kostadinov,  4
Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
by Spigen,  0
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
by Mariyan Slavov,  32
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless