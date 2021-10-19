Samsung's stylish Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at a decent discount at last

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not all that different from its non-Classic sibling as far as specifications are concerned, the decidedly more premium design and handy rotating bezel help this thing headline our comprehensive list of the best Android smartwatches money can buy right now.



That's even more evident and hard to deny at $50 off the regular price of every single Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled variant available today on Amazon. We're talking both 42 and 46mm case sizes, as well as black and silver color options, amounting to a grand total of eight different models marked down by anywhere from 12 to 14 percent.



The cheapest The cheapest Galaxy Watch 4 Classic version, mind you, is normally priced at $349.99, so taking the hot new $50 discount into account, Samsung 's latest and greatest intelligent timepiece is now within just 20 bucks of the Apple Watch SE 's MSRP in an entry-level 40mm configuration.



Of course, this Wear OS-powered bad boy actually rivals 2021's state-of-the-art Of course, this Wear OS-powered bad boy actually rivals 2021's state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7 with everything from a gorgeous circular Super AMOLED display to life-saving ECG monitoring technology, fall detection, in-depth sleep tracking, and blood oxygen supervision.



It's difficult to argue with the appeal and value of a cellular-equipped Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic fetching $50 less than its usual starting price of $399.99 as well, but obviously, you'll have to be careful not to deplete your battery in less than a day if you keep both the LTE and GPS connectivity enabled at all times.



In case you're wondering, the In case you're wondering, the best Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic deals offered thus far have included (much) higher savings than 50 bucks, but Amazon is definitely the place to go if you don't like trade-ins, monthly installment plans, or other special conditions of that sort.

