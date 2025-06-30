Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings

Best Buy's huge 4th of July Sale brings the towering Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down from $1,199.99 to just $699.99 with no special requirements.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
It's only June 30, but Best Buy has already kicked off a massive 4th of July Sale, offering hard-to-beat discounts on many of the best tablets out there with absolutely no special requirements or strings attached.

That's right, the awe-inspiring Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is surprisingly affordable yet again, only this time around you don't need a paid annual membership to any of Best Buy's Amazon Prime-rivaling services to score the highest available discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

$699 99
$1199 99
$500 off (42%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, No Special Requirements
Buy at BestBuy

That brings the 14.6-inch Android powerhouse down from a list price of $1,199.99 to $699.99, which is what a smaller mid-ranger like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ normally costs. Granted, the Tab S9 Ultra is not Samsung's latest jumbo-sized flagship, but its super-premium design and top-of-the-line specifications are really close to those of the younger and much pricier Tab S10 Ultra.

As such, you'd be foolish not to at least consider taking advantage of this phenomenal new Best Buy deal, especially after Samsung seemingly discontinued the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is likely to lead to the tablet's retirement from all major third-party US retailers in the not-too-distant future. 

That means you may not have a lot of time left to get this bad boy... at any price, let alone just seven Benjamins. Apart from its sheer size, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will also take your breath away with the quality of that Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, as well as the outstanding battery life, razor-thin profile, super-robust construction, and last but not least, built-in S Pen.

Unless you're a hardcore Apple fan who absolutely needs to own the latest and greatest iPad Pro around, it's incredibly difficult to find a better offer on a better tablet today. Of course, next week is Amazon Prime Day... week, but I still think this is the moment to pull the trigger and Best Buy the place to do it.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
172 stories
30 Jun, 2025
Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings
24 Jun, 2025
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with pen and cover) at this unbeatable price before it's too late! Amazon turns the Galaxy Tab S9 into a no-brainer at a whopping $330 off
23 Jun, 2025
Save up to an overwhelming $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy right now!
19 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9 is once again a top bargain at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 1

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius

Latest News

AT&T investors have less than two weeks to keep their lawsuit against the company alive
AT&T investors have less than two weeks to keep their lawsuit against the company alive
iPhone 17 Pro redesign rumors heat up – could Apple move its logo for the first time in years?
iPhone 17 Pro redesign rumors heat up – could Apple move its logo for the first time in years?
The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices
The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices
The Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off on Amazon in one of the best early Prime Day deals
The Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off on Amazon in one of the best early Prime Day deals
Yep, another leak says iPhone 17 will get a bigger display
Yep, another leak says iPhone 17 will get a bigger display
The stupendously affordable OnePlus 13R powerhouse is on sale at an amazing new discount
The stupendously affordable OnePlus 13R powerhouse is on sale at an amazing new discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless