Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings

It's only June 30, but Best Buy has already kicked off a massive 4th of July Sale, offering hard-to-beat discounts on many of the best tablets out there with absolutely no special requirements or strings attached.
That's right, the awe-inspiring Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is surprisingly affordable yet again, only this time around you don't need a paid annual membership to any of Best Buy's Amazon Prime-rivaling services to score the highest available discount.
That brings the 14.6-inch Android powerhouse down from a list price of $1,199.99 to $699.99, which is what a smaller mid-ranger like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ normally costs. Granted, the Tab S9 Ultra is not Samsung's latest jumbo-sized flagship, but its super-premium design and top-of-the-line specifications are really close to those of the younger and much pricier Tab S10 Ultra.
As such, you'd be foolish not to at least consider taking advantage of this phenomenal new Best Buy deal, especially after Samsung seemingly discontinued the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is likely to lead to the tablet's retirement from all major third-party US retailers in the not-too-distant future.
That means you may not have a lot of time left to get this bad boy... at any price, let alone just seven Benjamins. Apart from its sheer size, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will also take your breath away with the quality of that Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, as well as the outstanding battery life, razor-thin profile, super-robust construction, and last but not least, built-in S Pen.
Unless you're a hardcore Apple fan who absolutely needs to own the latest and greatest iPad Pro around, it's incredibly difficult to find a better offer on a better tablet today. Of course, next week is Amazon Prime Day... week, but I still think this is the moment to pull the trigger and Best Buy the place to do it.
