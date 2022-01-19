Samsung gives up, revealing controversial Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra design









Notch!





Discovered by the folks over at 91mobiles , the low-res but revealing picture is obviously bound to be eventually removed. The fact that this hasn't happened yet at the time of publication seems to suggest that the world's number one smartphone manufacturer and number two tablet vendor is really not that interested in keeping its products under wraps ahead of their formal announcements anymore.













Taking a cue from Apple's widely berated (but presumably still incredibly popular) MacBook Pro from last year, the 14.6-inch giant (!!!) is likely to house two front-facing cameras into its screen cutout, which will undoubtedly stir some heated debate among Samsung's hardcore fans.





While there are plenty of notched Galaxy handsets available today that customers don't seem to have a problem with, the Tab S8 Ultra is expected to start at a recommended price of $1,100 or so stateside.





You can probably understand why some people would prefer to get a more... symmetrical design in exchange for their small fortunes, especially with those one thousand and one hundred bucks unlikely to include a keyboard, cover, or cellular connectivity as standard. On the bright side, the built-in S Pen will definitely not cost extra, and those willing to pay a premium can expect to score 5G speeds as well.

What about the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus?





Well, for all we know, the "standard" 11-inch model and non-Ultra 12.4-inch Plus variant could have been prematurely confirmed by Samsung too. That's because their external appearances will almost surely go unchanged compared to the Tab S7 and S7+, overall dimensions included.