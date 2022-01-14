Mammoth leak reveals every last Galaxy Tab S8 detail, including official pictures

WinFuture The full specs for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series have been published by German publication, which has an impressive track record when it comes to spec leaks.





Rumors about Samsung's next premium slates have been floating around for quite some time and today's report mostly consolidates them in one place and also allegedly includes some official images.





Unlike last year, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release three tablets, which means not only will the Tab S7 and S7 Plus get successors, but there will also be a third more powerful variant, the Tab S8 Ultra.





All three models will be powered by Qualcomm's latest high-end mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and will run Android 12 with Samsung's custom skin One UI 4.1 on top.





Support for the S Pen stylus, DeX desktop experience, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display protector, a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide lens will be common to all the models. 5G variants will also be sold.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs





14.6-inches AMOLED screen

up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage

Dual front cameras

11,200mAh battery





The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sounds like the most interesting of the lot and the South Korean giant may pitch it as an Apple iPad Pro rival. It is rumored to come with a gigantic 14.6-inches screen, much larger than the 12.9-inches panel offered on the maxed-out iPad Pro variant. This will apparently be a Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for making it fluid and speedy, and it is expected to have a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.





This one will reportedly have a notch to house two 12MP selfie cameras (wide and ultra-wide-angle) which will be capable of recording 4K videos at 60FPS. Per a recent leak, the slate may also feature the Auto Framing feature which is there on Samsung's foldable phones and ensures that the subjects remain in focus. It's similar to the iPad Pro's Center Stage that automatically adjusts the front camera to keep the subject in the frame.





The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly pack a 11,200mAh battery and you will be able to choose between 8GB and 16GB of RAM and 128GB and 512GB of (expandable) storage.

Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus





11-inches and 12.7-inches screen

8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage

12MP front camera

8,000mAh and 10,090 mAh battery





The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will have a minutely bigger 12.7 inches display than its predecessor and the regular model will stick with the 11-inches size. These will not be notched display and the tablets are expected to feature a single 12MP front camera.





The Plus version will allegedly come with a Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, while the S8 is expected to feature an LTPS TFT panel. These two models will also probably have a refresh rate of 120Hz.





The S8 Plus will reportedly inherit the outgoing model's 10,090mAh cell, and the entry-level model will get its predecessor's 8,000mAh battery. These will come with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256 GB of storage.





It's being speculated that the Tab S8 could cost between 680 euros (~$778) and 900 euros (~$1,030), the Plus variants will range in price from 880 euros to up to 1,110 euros (~$1,270), and the Ultra variant will retail at between 1,040 and 1,220 euros ($1,396).





The S8 and S8 Plus prices are around the same as those for the current generation. In the US , the Ultra model is expected to cost nearly the same as the 128GB 12.9-inches iPad Pro ($1,099). Whether consumers will be willing to pay this much and make the Tab S8 Ultra the best slate of 2022 or instead opt for the Apple alternative which has a more powerful processor and the mini LED display tech remains to be seen.





Samsung may announce the Galaxy Tab S8 series next month alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphones.