Samsung

New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates
The Galaxy S22 series is getting more and more attention as the days roll by and we get closer to the end of January and the beginning of February. For those that are familiar, this time of the year can be quite exciting, as it is when Samsung traditionally releases its flagship phone lineup.

Previous reports—like that from Jon Prosser—have pointed at February 8 as the potential launch date for the Galaxy S22 series. Now, a new report coming in from Digital Daily (via Sleepy Kuma) has come to light, further cementing the predicted date for the unveiling.

An unspecified Samsung official informed the news outlet that the date has already been confirmed. They also said that they are currently “discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January,” at least based on the automated translation.

The report states that the whole Galaxy S22 lineup will be revealed in a Galaxy Unpacked event. It also says that pre-orders will be available starting February 9, and units will start shipping on February 21. As for when the new Samsung flagship will hit the stores, that date is predicted to be February 24, which differs from Prosser’s prediction—February 18.

Consequently, this means that Samsung won’t be using MWC 2022 as a stage for unveiling the Galaxy S22 series. Digital Daily says that the tech giant will take that opportunity to show off its Galaxy ecosystem instead.

The Galaxy S22 series is building up quite the hype, but out of all the models that we expect to arrive, the Ultra version is without a doubt the most exciting one for fans and enthusiasts. Leaks, reports, and renders paint us a picture of a phone that seems to be the spiritual successor of the beloved Note series, bringing the S Pen and power-user approach back into the Samsung phone family.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (81 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
