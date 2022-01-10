New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates

New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates0
Previous reports—like that from Jon Prosser—have pointed at February 8 as the potential launch date for the Galaxy S22 series. Now, a new report coming in from Digital Daily (via Sleepy Kuma) has come to light, further cementing the predicted date for the unveiling.
The report states that the whole Galaxy S22 lineup will be revealed in a Galaxy Unpacked event. It also says that pre-orders will be available starting February 9, and units will start shipping on February 21. As for when the new Samsung flagship will hit the stores, that date is predicted to be February 24, which differs from Prosser’s prediction—February 18.
The Galaxy S22 series is building up quite the hype, but out of all the models that we expect to arrive, the Ultra version is without a doubt the most exciting one for fans and enthusiasts. Leaks, reports, and renders paint us a picture of a phone that seems to be the spiritual successor of the beloved Note series, bringing the S Pen and power-user approach back into the Samsung phone family.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (81 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-