Images show how much bigger Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is compared to other models

As you may already have heard, the tablet series will have three slates and all of them will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will likely feature a dual-camera array with a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide-angle camera.





The 11-inches Tab S8 and 12.4-inches Tab S8 Plus are expected to come with a single 12MP ultra-wide front camera, while the 14.6-inches Tab S8 Ultra is likely to feature a notch to accommodate a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide module.





The regular and the Plus models will seemingly come in black, silver, and pink hues, while the Ultra will only be available in a solemn black shade.





Venerated leaker Evan Blass has shared some images of the Tab S8 family and we also get to see the Galaxy S22 phones in the photos. As has been the case with older flagship Samsung slates, the S Pen stylus latches magnetically on the back and we are also likely to see different types of covers for the slates.





The images give a fair idea of how mighty the S8 Ultra is. We also get to see the rear of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has curved edges and a quad-camera setup, as well as the S22 Plus, or maybe the S22, both of which are likely to have an identical design with a triple rear camera array housed in a bump and flat edges.





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra





The Tab S8 Ultra is shaping up to be the most exciting of the three models , thanks to its emphasis on work from home features such as 3-mic noise reduction for reducing background noises by up to 50 percent during calls and a front camera system optimized for meetings. It is rumored to pack an 11,200mA battery which will enable a video playback time of up to 14 hours.





The S8 Ultra will reportedly come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and the series is likely to have roughly the same $800 starting price as the current models.





Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus





The regular S8 model will allegedly come with an LTPS TFT panel, while the Plus model will pack a Super AMOLED display. Like the Ultra, these two will also offer a refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother graphics.





The smallest model will likely have an 8,000mAh battery under the hood and the S8 Plus will have a 10,090mAh cell. These will apparently come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.



