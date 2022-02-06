Galaxy S22 Ultra retail box and Tab S8 Ultra spotted in the wild

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





lanzuk , who has a decent track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, has posted some real-world images of two Galaxy S22 models and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (via @sondesix ). Right off the bat, we see the notched design of the Tab S8 Ultra, which will be the biggest model in the lineup.





Per leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8 range will comprise three models : 11-inches Galaxy Tab S8, 12.4-inches Tab S8 Plus, and the 14.6-inches Tab S8 Ultra. The notch on the Ultra variant apparently houses two front cameras, a 12MP primary unit, and a 120° 12MP ultra-wide sensor which alleged marketing material suggests has been optimized for meetings and interviews.





We seemingly also get to see the front of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and since this image was also featured in an earlier leak, there isn't anything new to see here, but it's further confirmation that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a boxy look and burgundy will be one of the color options. It will also be available in black, white, and green.





The images also show the rear of another Galaxy S22 model, but whether it's the rumored 6.1-inches Galaxy S22 or the 6.6-inches S22 Plus is hard to say, as both variants are expected to have the same vertically stacked rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP telephoto lens.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to ditch the camera bump. Sensors will instead be placed directly on the phone's back. As for the camera specs, the phone will likely have the same camera resolutions as last year's S21 Ultra (108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephoto units with 3x and 10x zoom), but there are other improvements to look forward to which may make the handset the best camera smartphone of the year.





Lastly, we also get to see the box the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in. The box will reportedly include the S Pen, the USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, and the Sim ejector tool, but don't expect headphones or a charger.





Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S22 series on February 9 and the new phones are likely to cost the same as their predecessors, meaning the price will start at $799. If you are sold on what the Galaxy S22 apparently brings to the table, you might want to reserve it today.





