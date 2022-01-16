Samsung implicitly confirms Galaxy S22 Unpacked date and Note series comeback

Samsung implicitly confirms Galaxy S22 Unpacked date and Note series comeback0
Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy S22 series in February and most credible leaks have said the highest-end model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will have Galaxy Note 20-like aesthetics and a dedicated slot for storing the S Pen stylus. These rumors have now apparently been confirmed by Samsung.
Twitter account TechInsider, which previously used to post using the same account under the handle @SnoopyTech, reports that Samsung is readying its website for the launch of the new flagship phones. Meta tags - text snippets that describe a webpage's content - added recently by the company give a glimpse of what's to come, such as 'new samsung release' and 'samsung galaxy 2022.'
Note series will return, in whatever form
What's especially worth noting is that in addition to a tag for the Galaxy S series, there is also a tag for the Note series. It was briefly rumored that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be known as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra and a later report said that the model would be called the Galaxy S22 Note but alleged leaked press material killed those rumors.
So while we are as confused as you are about this naming saga, the important thing to remember here is that regardless of the marketing name, the top-specced model will be a Note and S series hybrid with a boxy look. Samsung will apparently also launch a new, faster S Pen alongside the handset to increase its appeal
Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra's 45W charger listed on Samsung's website
Dutch website Let's Go Digital has spotted the rumored 45W charger that's intended for the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra on Samsung Netherlands' website. Known by the model number EP-T4510, the charger is 30 percent more compact than Samsung's current EP-TA845 45W charger and offers safeguards against overvoltage, short circuits, and fluctuations. The USB-C charger will come with a 1.8m long cable and will seemingly cost €50.82, which makes it more expensive than the EP-TA845 that retails for €35.
