 These are Samsung's 'key' Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra features - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Samsung Android Tablets

These are Samsung's 'key' Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra features

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
These are Samsung's 'key' Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra features
Expected out at the same big Unpacked event on February 9 as the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 smartphone trio, the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S8 flagship family was first leaked more than eight months ago.

Believe it or not, very little seems to have changed since May 2021, and even though the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra have managed to stay in the limelight these past few weeks with multiple revealing reports on everything from designs to prices, the pre-launch floodgates are still wide open.

The latest rock-solid, super-high-quality, and incredibly detailed leak comes from Evan Blass, who seems to be on a roll lately, showcasing a number of (rather familiar) "key features" for every individual member of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

Galaxy Tab S8 specs and selling points


  • 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm dimensions
  • 8.95mm bezels
  • 503 grams weight
  • 11-inch LCD TFT panel with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
  • 8,000mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support
  • Expandable storage
  • S Pen and USB Type-C cable included in the box

If it feels like you've seen these specs before (and not just in the last few weeks), that might be because the Galaxy Tab S8 is essentially a Tab S7 "clone" with a faster processor under the hood... and no charger in the box.


That's right, Samsung is obviously looking to upgrade its premium iPad Pro alternatives from an outdated Snapdragon 865 to a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while maintaining the universally reviled power brick-ditching policy of the last few years.

To be perfectly clear, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are all expected to ship without any kind of charger included as standard. On the bright side, at least the microSD card slot is not going anywhere.

Key Galaxy Tab S8+ features


  • 285 x 185 x 5.7mm dimensions
  • 8.95mm bezels
  • 572 grams weight
  • 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
  • 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • MicroSD support
  • S Pen and USB Type-C cable included

Unsurprisingly, the Tab S8 Plus looks an awful lot like 2020's Tab S7+, relying (just like its little brother) primarily on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to make a difference and thus convince high-end tablet buyers to snub Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast.


That's not going to be easy at a rumored US starting price of $900, but when it comes to premium Android slates, you simply can't do better than this bad boy in terms of display performance, expected battery life, and even relative portability. 

For a 12.4-inch giant packing a huge battery, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is really not that heavy, with a wasp waist crucially helping keep things... fairly easy to maneuver.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features and specs


  • 326.4 x 208.6 x 6.3mm dimensions
  • 6.3mm bezels
  • 728 grams weight
  • 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
  • Ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera that "moves with you"
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
  • 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via microSD card slot
  • S Pen and USB Type-C cable included

Just in case you were still wondering about the target audience of the third member of Samsung's next ultra-high-end tablet family, these freshly leaked presentation slides once again highlight the productivity and multitasking angles of the Tab S8 Ultra.


Speaking of angles, a secondary front snapper is one of the key differentiators between the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and its little brothers, and we're now very curious to see how said camera will work in real life trying to keep users always in focus.

With significantly thinner screen bezels than the Tab S8 and S8+, the Tab S8 Ultra is set to adopt a somewhat unusual notch that... Samsung is not trying particularly hard to hide in these new images. That's actually refreshing to see and completely the right call since, well, buyers are pretty likely to notice the screen cutout anyway and totally ignore it after a while.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaks (21 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs
  • Display 14.6 inches 2600 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 11200 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iPhone SE 3 reaches its first market for testing
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPhone SE 3 reaches its first market for testing
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now discounted by a cool $100 outright
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now discounted by a cool $100 outright
-$100
Longer Instagram Reels could soon be a thing
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Longer Instagram Reels could soon be a thing
Mid-range Samsung Galaxy A53 5G spotted at the FCC with 25W fast charger
by Alan Friedman,  0
Mid-range Samsung Galaxy A53 5G spotted at the FCC with 25W fast charger
The Pixel line enjoys its best quarter ever; Google profits soar as shares will split 20-1
by Alan Friedman,  0
The Pixel line enjoys its best quarter ever; Google profits soar as shares will split 20-1
YouTube for Android gets new look in fullscreen mode
by Alan Friedman,  0
YouTube for Android gets new look in fullscreen mode
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless