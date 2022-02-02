These are Samsung's 'key' Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra features





Believe it or not, very little seems to have changed since May 2021, and even though the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra have managed to stay in the limelight these past few weeks with multiple revealing reports on everything from designs to prices , the pre-launch floodgates are still wide open.





Galaxy Tab S8 specs and selling points





253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm dimensions

8.95mm bezels

503 grams weight

11-inch LCD TFT panel with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

8,000mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support

Expandable storage

S Pen and USB Type-C cable included in the box



If it feels like you've seen these specs before (and not just in the last few weeks), that might be because the Galaxy Tab S8 is essentially a Tab S7 "clone" with a faster processor under the hood... and no charger in the box.









That's right, Samsung is obviously looking to upgrade its premium iPad Pro alternatives from an outdated Snapdragon 865 to a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while maintaining the universally reviled power brick-ditching policy of the last few years.





To be perfectly clear, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are all expected to ship without any kind of charger included as standard. On the bright side, at least the microSD card slot is not going anywhere.

Key Galaxy Tab S8+ features





285 x 185 x 5.7mm dimensions

8.95mm bezels

572 grams weight

12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging

MicroSD support

S Pen and USB Type-C cable included



Unsurprisingly, the Tab S8 Plus looks an awful lot like 2020's Tab S7+, relying (just like its little brother) primarily on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to make a difference and thus convince high-end tablet buyers to snub Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast.









That's not going to be easy at a rumored US starting price of $900, but when it comes to premium Android slates, you simply can't do better than this bad boy in terms of display performance, expected battery life, and even relative portability.





For a 12.4-inch giant packing a huge battery, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is really not that heavy, with a wasp waist crucially helping keep things... fairly easy to maneuver.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features and specs





326.4 x 208.6 x 6.3mm dimensions

6.3mm bezels

728 grams weight

14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

Ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera that "moves with you"

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Expandable storage via microSD card slot

S Pen and USB Type-C cable included



Just in case you were still wondering about the target audience of the third member of Samsung's next ultra-high-end tablet family, these freshly leaked presentation slides once again highlight the productivity and multitasking angles of the Tab S8 Ultra.









Speaking of angles, a secondary front snapper is one of the key differentiators between the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and its little brothers, and we're now very curious to see how said camera will work in real life trying to keep users always in focus.





With significantly thinner screen bezels than the Tab S8 and S8+, the Tab S8 Ultra is set to adopt a somewhat unusual notch that... Samsung is not trying particularly hard to hide in these new images. That's actually refreshing to see and completely the right call since, well, buyers are pretty likely to notice the screen cutout anyway and totally ignore it after a while.