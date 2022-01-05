Notification Center

Samsung Display

The gigantic Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8/S8+ leak in the flesh

Daniel Petrov
By
1
The gigantic Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8/S8+ leak in the flesh
While we are waiting with bated breath on Samsung to release its 2022 batch of Galaxy Tab slates, the full stack of them leaked in the flesh via a regulatory agency for the world to see, including the souped-up Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and the mysterious SM-T270 (probably the Tab A8 Lite) are also joining the showcase fun.

As you can see below, the Tab S8 Ultra is truly massive, bordering on the 13 inches in length and over eighth inches in width. It doesn't become clear from its picture if it will have a notch, as rumored before, but the gigantic dimensions are clearly visible.

Apparently, Samsung is prepared to beat even the larger 12.9" iPad Pro 2021 with the 14.6" AMOLED display Ultra that could come in a WQXGA+ resolution of 3000 x 1800 pixels, powered by the flagship 2022 processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On top of that, Samsung has reportedly managed to shoehorn a huge 11200mAh battery in it, and supplied it with 45W charging speed circuitry so you don't spend too much time by the charger.

True to its size, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to land with a 16GB RAM/512GB storage version, all the while it would house two 12MP cameras in its notch which may or may not be used for biometric identification purposes.

The other two members of the Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab club - the 11" Tab S8, and the 12.4" Tab S8+ - can also be seen in the flesh below, along with one tiny modest tablet only denoted with SM-T270, most likely the aforementioned A8 Lite-r version of them all.


