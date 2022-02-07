 Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 - and some older devices - may get longer software support - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

 View

Samsung Unpacked 2022 | S22 series | what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 - and some older devices - may get longer software support

Anam Hamid
By
1
Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 - and some older devices - may get longer software support
One gripe people have with Android smartphones and tablets is that they become obsolete within two to three years. That's because most Android manufacturers end software support after that period. Things have been moving in the right direction recently and it looks like Samsung is about to step up the game big time with the Galaxy S22 series and the Tab S8 range.

Last year, Samsung announced that Galaxy products released from 2019 and onward would get at least four years of security updates and that some enterprise device would be supported for five years with security patches. Prior to that, in 2020, it had announced that some of its phones, mostly flagship devices, would receive three generations of Android operating system updates.

Per a press release that was leaked today by respected tipster Evan Blass, Samsung's forthcoming Tab S8 and Galaxy S22, as well as the Galaxy S21 range (including the S21 FE) and the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will get four OS updates and five years of security patches.


Google's new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also get five years of security updates, but only three OS updates. Honorable mention goes to OnePlus which announced in July of last year that all flagship phones from 2020's OnePlus 8 will get three OS updates and four years of security patches. 

Samsung has been doing massively well in the software department for some time now and often beats Google when it comes to monthly security updates. Its supposed commitment to support its tablets and phones for longer will further increase its appeal in this department, but the company will have to work a little harder to outshine Apple, which still sends out operating system updates to a nearly seven years old iPhone.

Samsung's new devices will be announced on February 9 and reservations are now open. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless