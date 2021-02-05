The incredible growth of the global tablet market could be short-lived
Following a predictably bad first quarter of last year, when worldwide shipments took a hit of around 18 percent compared to the same period back in 2019, tablets surged for the rest of 2020, gaining 26, 25, and 54 (!!!) percentage points year-on-year in Q2, Q3, and Q4 respectively according to various reputable research firms.
Compared to the final three months of 2020, global tablet shipments could go down by 31 percent during the first 90 days of this year, kicking off a new trend forecasted to last at least through the end of 2021. Digitimes Research is not ready to predict just how poorly the market will perform this year compared to the last, but for what it's worth, "larger-size" models are expected to continue growing in popularity, which might help most top vendors keep their overall revenue scores high.
It may also be a little early to predict a full-year sales drop, especially with Q1 2021 numbers bound to improve on the absolutely dismal worldwide total of the January - March 2020 timeframe. After all, Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo have pretty great new products up their sleeves that could well turn things around starting in Q2.