Samsung is reportedly looking to expand its increasingly popular tablet lineup in 2021
Given the profile and target audience of the aforementioned Galaxy M smartphone roster, one can assume the Galaxy Tab M62 will similarly undercut the Tab A series, catering mainly to cash-strapped users in countries like India. Then again, considering the recent global popularity of tablets in general and affordable models in particular, wide-scale availability in other markets, possibly including the US, shouldn't be completely ruled out.
Unfortunately, all we know at the moment about the Galaxy Tab M62 is that it's a "compact" product, which makes us even more hopeful for a competitive price point. Believe it or not, Samsung could also be exploring a revival of the Galaxy Tab E lineup while purportedly having no intention to kill off the Tab A and Tab S families.
That means the company might be preparing a boatload of 2021 Android tablet releases, undoubtedly encouraged by the impressive 89.2 percent year-on-year sales growth of its existing portfolio reported during Q3 2020.