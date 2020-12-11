iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung is reportedly looking to expand its increasingly popular tablet lineup in 2021

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 11, 2020, 6:06 AM
Samsung is reportedly looking to expand its increasingly popular tablet lineup in 2021
After years and years of steady global decline, the tablet market suddenly bounced back in 2020 thanks primarily to the coronavirus pandemic (of all things) that forced many people around the world to seek powerful, versatile, and often affordable home computing solutions for both work and entertainment purposes.

While there's obviously no way to know if this resurgence will last, Samsung is reportedly aiming to capitalize on the newfound success of Android slates by expanding the Galaxy Tab portfolio before long. We're not talking about a routine plan to upgrade the high-end Tab S7 duo or the mid-range Tab A7 10.4 in 2021, mind you, but rather the prospective release of an entirely new subfamily of products. 

Namely, a low to mid-end Galaxy Tab M series expected to be inaugurated with a mysterious M62 model at some point early next year. This was previously rumored as yet another low-cost member of the Galaxy M handset family, but if the latest piece of gossip from the usually reliable folks over at 91mobiles is to be trusted, the device is likely to end up as a... low-cost member of an upcoming tablet family.

Given the profile and target audience of the aforementioned Galaxy M smartphone roster, one can assume the Galaxy Tab M62 will similarly undercut the Tab A series, catering mainly to cash-strapped users in countries like India. Then again, considering the recent global popularity of tablets in general and affordable models in particular, wide-scale availability in other markets, possibly including the US, shouldn't be completely ruled out.

Unfortunately, all we know at the moment about the Galaxy Tab M62 is that it's a "compact" product, which makes us even more hopeful for a competitive price point. Believe it or not, Samsung could also be exploring a revival of the Galaxy Tab E lineup while purportedly having no intention to kill off the Tab A and Tab S families.

That means the company might be preparing a boatload of 2021 Android tablet releases, undoubtedly encouraged by the impressive 89.2 percent year-on-year sales growth of its existing portfolio reported during Q3 2020.

