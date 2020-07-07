It's official! Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unveiling to take place August 5th

next big thing introduced, write a note to yourself to keep August 5th open. That's because While we realize that we're using Samsung's old Galaxy tag line and a corny pun, if you want to see the Samsung'sintroduced, write ato yourself to keep August 5th open. That's because Samsung has officially announced today that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 5th. A 15-second teaser released by Sammy shows the new S Pen melting (you have to see it). The event starts at 10 am EDT (7 am PDT) and can be viewed from Samsung.com, or the Samsung U.S. Newsroom

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will both support 5G













The company said, "The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play. Join us for a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 to explore our latest Galaxy Devices ecosystem designed to empower your life." Due to the global pandemic, Samsung will virtually host the event.





We expect to see two different variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pop out of the cake on August 5th. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could be equipped with a 6.87-inch AMOLED display. We should see a 120Hz refresh rate which means that the display refreshes 120 times per second delivering buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced game animations.





In the U.S. the phone will be powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform although there is a chance that the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 865 Plus will be found under the hood. The international version could have the Exynos 992 SoC under the hood. This could be made using the 5nm process node and could beat out Apple's iPhone 12 series as the first handsets to carry a 5nm chip. The Exynos 992 would have approximately 171.3 million transistors per square mm compared to the roughly 96.5 million transistors per square mm inside the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform; the more transistors inside a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient it is.











Renders show a triple-camera setup for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a fourth time-of-flight depth sensor also mounted on the back. One of the cameras will reportedly feature a periscope-style telephoto setup although it won't be as ambitious as the Space Zoom found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G . 12GB of memory is included and keeping the lights on could be a 4500mAh battery (some space must be used for the S Pen's housing). The smaller Galaxy Note 20 is rumored to feature a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of memory, and a 4000mAh battery. Both models are 5G compatible and could be released on August 21st





Also part of the festivities will be the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold . Some of the issues that consumers had with the external screen including the huge bezels and the small 4.6-inch display have been reportedly fixed. A 6.23-inch external screen is expected along with a slightly larger 7.7-inch foldable internal screen. The rest of the foldable's specs are also supposed to get a boost. And a 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might also surface during the event with a more powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset but a smaller capacity battery, That is counter-intuitive considering that the refreshed model supports 5G.



