Best Black Friday deals on the Apple iPad and iPad Pro

Back in the day we had a choice between "that new iPad or the one that came out last year", but now... my oh my... we have quite the choice, and not all iPads are created equal. From super-compact Mini, to gargantuan Pro models, from entry-level hardware, to the most powerful mobile processors ever made, pick your poison.
Best Apple iPad and iPad Pro Black Friday deals
As usual, Apple has relegated the heavy discount lifting to its Amazon storefront, as it wants to keep its luxury brand street cred on its own site. Thus, Apple's tablet powerhouse, the iPad Pro models, now range from $100 to $200 off there, depending on the model and their storage amount.
The cheapest Pro model in stock is now just $650, while the biggest $220 discounts are on the 512GB models of the 11" and 12.9" iPad Pro versions.
What could be considered this year’s most anticipated Black Friday tablet deal is now live, as Apple’s fresh 10.2-inch iPad is just $249 shipped. That's 7" Android Chinese tablet level pricing, and the whopping 24% off the regular price, score!
Apple itself is having a big shopping event, starting tomorrow, and you can get all of its iPads discounted via a gift card. Unfortunately, the discounts are not as generous as what Amazon offers, but you can apply them directly at other Apple gear like (nudge, wink) those sought after AirPods. So, hit the image link below when the clock strikes midnight to get the gift card goodie.
Best Buy Black Friday deals on the iPad Pro
Smells like Apple allowed discounted iPad shipments to appear at all major online and offline retailers this season, as Best Buy has absolutely the same promos as Amazon, so if you don't want to wait for delivery, wake up from the tryptophan-induced food coma this evening, and head over to your nearest Best Buy to score an iPad deal like the one below.
