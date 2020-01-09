These leaked specs of the world's first 5G tablet sure sound familiar
No changes from the Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-only variants?
Just like the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G but unlike the Galaxy S10 5G, it appears that Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Tab S6 5G will ape every single feature of the non-5G 10.5-incher. We're talking the same exact size and WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolution for an undeniably beautiful Super AMOLED display, as well as no upgrades whatsoever planned in the camera, memory, processor, and battery departments.
This will obviously be paired with a 5G-capable Snapdragon X50 modem this time around, as well as the same old 6GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space. We can't help but wonder what kind of impact the high-speed modem will have on the endurance of the unchanged 7,040mAh battery, although Samsung seems to be touting a pretty solid 15 hours of video playback time between charges.
Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is set to retain its forerunner's mind-blowing 5.7mm profile, as well as the 244.5 and 159.5mm measurements for height and width respectively.
Pricing and availability expectations
Samsung was kind enough to make the Q1 2020 commercial debut of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G official last week, but only for Korea. It would certainly be a shame if the US never got the world's first 5G tablet, but given the popularity of the Galaxy S10 5G and Note 10+ 5G on carriers like Verizon, we fully expect the slate's availability to be expanded stateside... at some point in the not-so-distant future.
A good starting point to try to guess the price tag of a prospective US-specific Tab S6 5G edition is naturally the 4G LTE-enabled variant, which normally costs $730 at the nation's largest wireless service provider. An increase of $100 or even $200 is most likely in the cards, based on the $1,100 and $1,300 tags of the "standard" Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G respectively.
A $900 or so Android slate definitely sounds like a tough sell, but at least for the time being, there are no words on any plans devised by Apple to release a 5G-capable iPad in the near future.
2 Comments
1. uzqhxex
Posts: 10; Member since: 52 min ago
posted on 50 min ago 0
2. surethom
Posts: 1738; Member since: Mar 04, 2009
posted on 21 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):