These leaked specs of the world's first 5G tablet sure sound familiar









There's a good chance Samsung either accidentally put the Galaxy Tab S6 5G on display or voluntarily showcased the powerhouse to a small group of people at the ongoing CES trade fair, although it's also possible the freshly leaked photograph starring a complete list of features is from a different event altogether. Either way, we have no real reason to doubt the authenticity of this picture, particularly because that spec sheet sounds awfully familiar.





No changes from the Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-only variants?













This will obviously be paired with a 5G-capable Snapdragon X50 modem this time around, as well as the same old 6GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space. We can't help but wonder what kind of impact the high-speed modem will have on the endurance of the unchanged 7,040mAh battery, although Samsung seems to be touting a pretty solid 15 hours of video playback time between charges.





Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is set to retain its forerunner's mind-blowing 5.7mm profile, as well as the 244.5 and 159.5mm measurements for height and width respectively.





Pricing and availability expectations





Samsung was kind enough to make the Q1 2020 commercial debut of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G official last week, but only for Korea. It would certainly be a shame if the US never got the world's first 5G tablet, but given the popularity of the Galaxy S10 5G and Note 10+ 5G on carriers like Verizon , we fully expect the slate's availability to be expanded stateside... at some point in the not-so-distant future.









A good starting point to try to guess the price tag of a prospective US-specific Tab S6 5G edition is naturally the 4G LTE-enabled variant, which normally costs $730 at the nation's largest wireless service provider. An increase of $100 or even $200 is most likely in the cards, based on the $1,100 and $1,300 tags of the "standard" Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G respectively.





A $900 or so Android slate definitely sounds like a tough sell, but at least for the time being, there are no words on any plans devised by Apple to release a 5G-capable iPad in the near future



