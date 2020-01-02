Samsung ships nearly 7 million Galaxy 5G devices in 2019
During 2019, Samsung has shipped no less than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G devices, which accounts for nearly 54% of the global smartphone market. Currently, Samsung offers five 5G-enabled smartphones, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy A90 5G, and Galaxy Fold 5G.
Also, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, the world's first tablet to feature 5G support, in the first quarter of 2020. The slate should be initially released in South Korea, but customers in the United States will be able to buy it soon afterward.
Samsung Electronics' president TM Roh promised that 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and that his company will slowly bring the technology to more device categories, so expect even more 5G Galaxy devices to arrive in the coming months.
On a side note, Samsung confirmed that it is now providing network equipment for the 5G commercial service in South Korea and that it's been selected to offer 5G network equipment for three major US carriers.
