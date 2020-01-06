Android Official 5G

TCL 10 lineup includes two phones for the US and the brand's first 5G model

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 06, 2020, 2:00 PM
TCL 10 lineup includes two phones for the US and the brand's first 5G model
Apart from an already customary slew of new Alcatel products with incredibly low price points and respectable overall features, TCL is also previewing several own-brand devices at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today. At least two of these should be of interest to our North American audience, looking at an official Q2 commercial release in the US and Canada at reasonable prices of "under $500" and up.

Unfortunately, it appears we'll have to wait until February 22 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to get the full deets on the very interesting TCL 10-series smartphone lineup. Oddly enough, the company is keeping almost all of the key features and specs of the TCL 10 5G, 10 Pro, and 10L under wraps for the time being while sharing a whole bunch of high-quality images already.


As the name suggests, the TCL 10 5G will come with built-in support for the new standard in high-speed cellular connectivity, making this the company's first 5G-enabled phone set to launch "globally later in 2020." Powered by Qualcomm's "recently announced Snapdragon 7-Series 5G SoC" (aka the Snapdragon 765) rather than the equally new Snapdragon 865, the TCL 10 5G will thus probably compete against the likes of Nokia's impending "5G value flagship" instead of going toe to toe with the Galaxy S20 family or LG G9 ThinQ.


Interestingly enough, it seems that the three TCL 10-series devices will share a quad rear-facing camera arrangement including a macro lens, among others. While the TCL 10 5G and 10L are apparently slated to also share a 48MP primary shooter, the TCL 10 Pro will take the megapixel count of its main rear cam up to 64. The Pro model is also the only one of the three to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch, with the TCL 10 5G and TCL 10L instead going for a somewhat unusual combination of a hole punch screen and conventional rear-mounted biometric recognition mechanism.


Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the TCL 10 Pro is that the high-end cameraphone (powered by an unspecified processor) comes with an "edge AMOLED display" manufactured by the China-based company itself rather than Samsung. That's going to be very interesting to check out in action at MWC 2020 next month and in stores around the world starting sometime during the year's second quarter. 

It looks like the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, which are designed to "form the core" of the brand's smartphone portfolio in 2020, will hit the US via unspecified retail channels, while the TCL 10 5G will probably remain an international device available exclusively outside North America.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless