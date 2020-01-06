TCL 10 lineup includes two phones for the US and the brand's first 5G model
Interestingly enough, it seems that the three TCL 10-series devices will share a quad rear-facing camera arrangement including a macro lens, among others. While the TCL 10 5G and 10L are apparently slated to also share a 48MP primary shooter, the TCL 10 Pro will take the megapixel count of its main rear cam up to 64. The Pro model is also the only one of the three to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch, with the TCL 10 5G and TCL 10L instead going for a somewhat unusual combination of a hole punch screen and conventional rear-mounted biometric recognition mechanism.
Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the TCL 10 Pro is that the high-end cameraphone (powered by an unspecified processor) comes with an "edge AMOLED display" manufactured by the China-based company itself rather than Samsung. That's going to be very interesting to check out in action at MWC 2020 next month and in stores around the world starting sometime during the year's second quarter.
It looks like the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, which are designed to "form the core" of the brand's smartphone portfolio in 2020, will hit the US via unspecified retail channels, while the TCL 10 5G will probably remain an international device available exclusively outside North America.
