New chipset announced today will make 5G easier for consumers to afford
Chip designer MediaTek impressed many when it introduced its new flagship Dimesnity 1000 SoC. The chipset includes an integrated 5G modem chip that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, and LTE. Additionally, the Dimensity 1000 has four high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores running at a clock speed of 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A55 efficiency CPU cores running at 2GHz. ARM's Mali-G77 MP9 graphics chip is included. The chip is manufactured by TSMC using its 7nm process.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform and its gaming enhanced Snapdragon 765G might have only half the number of performance cores as the Dimensity 800 sports, but it does support some higher-spec'd phones. Qualcomm's chips handle both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals. The Snapdragon 765/765G will be equipped with a pair of Cortex-A76 CPU cores, one running at 2.3GHz, the other at 2.2GHz. Six Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8GHz are also included. The component also supports QHD+ resolution displays (1440p), 192MP camera systems and video at 4K.
MediaTek hopes to have its flagship Dimensity 800 inside devices launching in the first half of this year. TL Lee, the head of MediaTek's wireless business unit, said, "MediaTek already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market. Everyone should have access to great technology. The Dimensity 800 Series will power the New Premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at mid-range price points."
