The best Galaxy Tab S10+ deal to date slashes $265 off Samsung's 12.4-inch giant with 512GB storage

Galaxy Tab S10





That's because no one is really predicting any new Android tablets to be "Unpacked" this week , but Amazon is discounting the aforementioned 2024-released 12.4-inch powerhouse anyway by a massive 265 bucks in a 512GB storage variant and a single Platinum Silver hue.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $266 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





This is the exact same Tab S10+ model that went a cool 20 percent under its $1,199.99 list price just last week , and although I urged you to place your order at that time before the deal could expire, that hasn't actually happened yet, and shockingly enough, the discount is now bumped up to 24 percent.





This time around, there's simply no way Amazon will be able to keep the enhanced and totally unprecedented promotion going for very long, so you are once again advised to hurry up and make your purchase as soon as possible.





Galaxy Tab S10 Plus manages to cost around 50 bucks less than an entry-level At its freshly reduced price, the 512GBPlus manages to cost around 50 bucks less than an entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) with just 256 gigs of internal storage space that's currently on sale at a special Amazon price too.



