The best Galaxy Tab S10+ deal to date slashes $265 off Samsung's 12.4-inch giant with 512GB storage
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While it was certainly not surprising to see the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra score some very hefty discounts a week or so before Samsung's big Galaxy S25 family launch event, you probably didn't expect the same thing to happen to the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.
That's because no one is really predicting any new Android tablets to be "Unpacked" this week, but Amazon is discounting the aforementioned 2024-released 12.4-inch powerhouse anyway by a massive 265 bucks in a 512GB storage variant and a single Platinum Silver hue.
This is the exact same Tab S10+ model that went a cool 20 percent under its $1,199.99 list price just last week, and although I urged you to place your order at that time before the deal could expire, that hasn't actually happened yet, and shockingly enough, the discount is now bumped up to 24 percent.
This time around, there's simply no way Amazon will be able to keep the enhanced and totally unprecedented promotion going for very long, so you are once again advised to hurry up and make your purchase as soon as possible.
At its freshly reduced price, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10 Plus manages to cost around 50 bucks less than an entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) with just 256 gigs of internal storage space that's currently on sale at a special Amazon price too.
Granted, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus-powered Tab S10+ arguably has nothing on its biggest rivals in terms of overall performance, shining however as far as screen real estate, screen quality, and stylus functionality are concerned. Yes, this bad boy comes with a built-in S Pen as standard, and the battery life, build quality, and long-term software support are all extraordinary as well. In short, you're looking at an almost perfect jumbo-sized tablet with a virtually unrivaled price point right now.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
21 Jan, 2025The best Galaxy Tab S10+ deal to date slashes $265 off Samsung's 12.4-inch giant with 512GB storage
14 Jan, 2025Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ scores a 20 percent discount to drop to a new record low price
10 Jan, 2025The impressive Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB is $251 off at Amazon and a treat
07 Jan, 2025Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ for $194 less with this lovely Amazon sale
19 Dec, 2024The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets a surprising 35% discount at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: