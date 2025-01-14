Limited-time sale brings the Galaxy S24 to a $150 cheaper price on Amazon
As the Galaxy S25 reservation gains momentum, major online retailers are looking for ways to clear up shelves for the upcoming flagships. What better way to do it than throwing juicy price cuts on Galaxy S24 models? You can probably guess where we're going with this: you can now get the vanilla S24 with 256GB storage for a tempting $150 off its original ~$860 price. Just head over to Amazon, and you'll find the Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet coatings $150 cheaper than usual.
That's a pretty generous proposal, by the way, but it's also one that won't stay live for very long. Yep, Amazon claims this is a limited-time sale, so we'd recommend acting now before it's too late. And if you don't need 256GB of onboard storage (for whatever reason), you can find a $150 price cut on the base storage configurations at Best Buy. That brings the $799.99 128GB models down to $649.99—or $549.99 with immediate activations.
Since this is a flagship Samsung phone, you've got none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip powering it. We've reviewed the unit, as you can see in our Galaxy S24 review, and found it to be a compact powerhouse many users would love to have. On top of everything else, it comes with some cool AI features and a top-notch camera setup.
Then there's the long software support. The Galaxy S24 series gets seven years of promised OS and security support, meaning your unit will be good to go for years to come. So, if you think it brings enough to the table, now's a great time to save $150 on one.
While it'll soon be replaced by the upcoming Galaxy S25, this puppy remains one of the best compact Android phones. Featuring a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, it provides a superb visual experience. Things look just as good under the hood!
We took multiple photo samples with this phone and were quite pleased to discover that shots have plenty of detail and accurate colors. The camera setup may be the same hardware-wise, like the Galaxy S23, but photos are no longer unnecessarily oversharpened. For context, the model arrives with a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP 3X zoom lens, and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear.
