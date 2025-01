Limited-time sale brings the Galaxy S24 to a $150 cheaper price on Amazon

Save $150 on the Galaxy S24 with 256GB storage For a limited time, Amazon lets you save $150 on the 256GB Galaxy S24 in three colors: Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. This bargain beats Black Friday's $140 discount, making it an irresistible choice. $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Best Buy sells the 128GB Galaxy S24 for $150 off If you don't need 256GB of onboard storage, switch retailers and pick Best Buy's promo on the base Galaxy S24 models. Currently, the merchant offers the 128GB models for $150 off their usual price. An extra $100 discount is available with immediate activations. $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24

As mentioned, Galaxy S25 reservations are open! Don't miss out on reserving your unit with exclusive discounts.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung! Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more. Reserve at Samsung

As the Galaxy S25 reservation gains momentum, major online retailers are looking for ways to clear up shelves for the upcoming flagships. What better way to do it than throwing juicy price cuts on Galaxy S24 models? You can probably guess where we're going with this: you can now get the vanilla S24 with 256GB storage for a tempting $150 off its original ~$860 price. Just head over to Amazon, and you'll find the Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet coatings $150 cheaper than usual.That's a pretty generous proposal, by the way, but it's also one that won't stay live for very long. Yep, Amazon claims this is a limited-time sale, so we'd recommend acting now before it's too late. And if you don't need 256GB of onboard storage (for whatever reason), you can find a $150 price cut on the base storage configurations at Best Buy. That brings the $799.99 128GB models down to $649.99—or $549.99 with immediate activations.While it'll soon be replaced by the upcoming, this puppy remains one of the best compact Android phones . Featuring a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, it provides a superb visual experience. Things look just as good under the hood!Since this is a flagship Samsung phone , you've got none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip powering it. We've reviewed the unit, as you can see in our Galaxy S24 review , and found it to be a compact powerhouse many users would love to have. On top of everything else, it comes with some cool AI features and a top-notch camera setup.We took multiple photo samples with this phone and were quite pleased to discover that shots have plenty of detail and accurate colors. The camera setup may be the same hardware-wise, like the Galaxy S23 , but photos are no longer unnecessarily oversharpened. For context, the model arrives with a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP 3X zoom lens, and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear.Then there's the long software support. Theseries gets seven years of promised OS and security support, meaning your unit will be good to go for years to come. So, if you think it brings enough to the table, now's a great time to save $150 on one.