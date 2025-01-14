Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ scores a 20 percent discount to drop to a new record low price
Are you in need of a good Android tablet at a reasonable price to help you in your mobile entertainment and business endeavors this year? How about a great Android tablet at a... not-so-extravagant price? The Galaxy Tab S10+ certainly fits that description after a record new $221 discount in a 512GB storage configuration.
This is the top-of-the-line variant of Samsung's 2024-released 12.4-inch giant, which normally costs a whopping $1,119.99, so while the Tab S10 Plus arguably doesn't fall into the budget tablet category at 20 percent off right now, it's undeniably awesome to get the opportunity to buy the Dimensity 9300+ powerhouse at a lower-than-ever price.
Yes, this unexpected new Amazon deal beats everything all major US retailers offered on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and around Christmas, at least without an obligatory trade-in or other special requirements. You probably have to hurry if you don't want to miss your latest and greatest Tab S10+ money-saving chance, as the $221 discount can only be applied to the aforementioned 512 gig variant in a single "Platinum Silver" colorway.
That strongly suggests you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of Amazon's hard-to-resist year-opening promo, and so does the complete lack of any Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers at the likes of Best Buy and Samsung's official US e-store at the time of this writing.
Native Galaxy AI support, 12GB RAM, solid battery life, epic long-term software support, and that super-sharp, smooth, and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display are just a few of the key reasons why you should probably consider going for the 512GB Tab S10+ before its price is inevitably brought back up to its typical mark.
Unless, of course, you think you need even more screen real estate, in which case you'll have to be ready to spend a few extra hundred bucks and get the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra... at its regular prices right now.
