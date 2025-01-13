Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
The Galaxy S24+ takes a deep dive of $250 at Best Buy, ahead of the Galaxy S25 release

A close-up of the Galaxy S24+.
We recently reported that Amazon is selling the powerful Galaxy S24+ at a sweet $200 discount. And while this offer is now a thing of the past, don't feel bad if you've missed it. Lady Luck has given you another chance to save big on this phone, but this time the deal is available at Best Buy.

Right now, the retailer is offering a generous $250 discount on the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage. This lets you score one for only $749.99, which is a great price considering that one will usually set you back about $1,000. What's more, the phone is fully unlocked, and you can capitalize on this offer without any carrier activation. And if you want to score bigger savings, feel free to trade in your old handset to save up to an additional $400.

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $250 at Best Buy!

Grab the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a generous $250 discount at Best Buy. The phone offers top-notch performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. What's more, it takes beautiful photos and offers great battery life. Don't miss out and score one at a great price today!
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy


We understand you might hesitate to pull the trigger, given that the Galaxy S25 is just around the corner. However, the Galaxy S24+ still offers great value and is worthy of your cash and attention.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding tasks and games. In addition, as a proper premium Samsung phone, it captures realistic photos with smooth details and no over-the-top sharpening with its 50MP main camera and 12MP snapper for selfies.

Battery life is also on point. In fact, it's even better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra's. Despite having a smaller 4,900 mAh battery compared to the Ultra's 5,000 mAh, the Galaxy S24+ delivers 20 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing, 35 minutes longer than the Ultra. Plus, the S24+ offers 8 hours and 20 minutes of video streaming, edging out Samsung's top-of-the-line phone by two minutes.

Overall, the Galaxy S24+ packs a punch, takes gorgeous photos, and delivers impressive battery life. So, don't wait! Save on one now!

