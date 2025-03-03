Stunning new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal makes one of the best Samsung tablets even better
With the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ seemingly around the corner, this might be the best time... to get the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. That may sound counterintuitive or outright absurd to some of you, but only if you haven't yet noticed how much cheaper than usual the 2023-released 12.4-inch mid-ranger currently is on its manufacturer's US website.
Yes, Samsung is amazingly selling both the 128 and 256 GB storage variants of the Exynos 1380-powered Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at the same huge $200 discount. That brings the former model down to just $399.99 and the latter to $499.99 from regular prices of $599.99 and $699.99 respectively.
Although not completely unprecedented, this is definitely an extremely rare price cut that vastly improves the already solid value proposition of one of the best Android tablets out there. Granted, the Tab S9 FE Plus can't exactly take on Apple's latest iPad Pros (or iPad Airs) in terms of raw power, but that massive IPS LCD screen with respectable 90Hz refresh rate technology and the equally hefty 10,090mAh battery alone make this bad boy a very hard-to-resist bargain right now.
Once you also consider the blazing fast 45W charging capabilities of that huge battery, the super-premium metal-and-glass construction, stellar long-term software support of any Samsung device nowadays, and perhaps most impressively, the slate's bundled S Pen, it's going to be even more difficult to say no to this phenomenal deal with no trade-in required.
Before pulling the trigger, you may want to note that the more affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus configuration pairs just 8 gigs of memory with 128 gigs of internal storage space while the costlier model bumps up the RAM count to 12GB in addition to offering 256GB digital hoarding room.
Even though both variants come with a microSD card slot to allow for easy external storage expansion, that should make you very seriously consider spending 500 bucks instead of just $400 this week if you're a heavy multitasker... on a tight budget.
While this outstanding Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal is theoretically part of a new Discover Samsung Spring Sale event set to run until the end of the week, I wouldn't be shocked if the company ran out of inventory a lot earlier than that, so you should probably hurry up and place your order if you happen to be in the market for a nice tablet at a good price today.
