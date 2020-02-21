Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ are finally treated to Android 10 on a major US carrier

















That and the fact there aren't many people confirming the OTA rollout on Reddit or Twitter at the time of this writing suggests the update is making its way to Verizon subscribers unusually slowly for some reason. If nothing goes wrong, however, we expect a wide-scale delivery to begin in a matter of days. Maybe even hours.





On top of the aforementioned February security patches and a few standard Android 10 goodies, owners of Verizon-locked S9 and S9 Plus variants are in for a One UI overhaul focused on clarity and simplicity. The second iteration of Samsung's new proprietary user interface is even smoother and cleaner than the first, featuring improved gesture navigation, all the digital wellness tools needed to stay informed yet focused on what's truly important in life, and of course, an enhanced system-wide Dark Mode.





Your move, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint!



