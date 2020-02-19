Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon promotes the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Android 10

Feb 19, 2020, 7:40 AM
Verizon is the second major carrier in the US to update the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Android 10, after AT&T. However, in a surprising move, first network operators to offer the highly-anticipated update were Spectrum, Xfinity and U.S. Cellular.

Well, as long as these updates aren't delayed too much by one carrier or another, it's probably fine. AT&T pushed out the same update about two weeks ago, so Verizon customers didn't have to wait that long.

AndroidPolice reports that update includes the February security patch, but Verizon provides a bit more details about Android 10 for Samsung Galaxy Note 9, so make sure to visit the phone's support page.

If you just want a quick rundown of the main features introduced, here are some of them: Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, improved Gestures and Camera UX, and Focus Mode. Also, just so you know, the Night Mode has been renamed to Dark Mode.

Verizon doesn't mention the size of the update, but it does say that it should take up to 10 minutes to download it via Wi-Fi network. If you haven't been notified about the update yet, you can try to manually pull it from the servers by heading to Settings / About phone / Software updates / Check for updates.
Cicero
Cicero

Posts: 1166; Member since: Jan 22, 2014

How strange it looks the update page compared with the one from Samsung unlocked. So in the US the carrier is "deeply involved" in phones updates.

