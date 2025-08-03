$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google's Pixel 9a is my top 2025 mid-range pick, and it's finally available at the perfect price

If you felt like the Pixel 9a was a bit overpriced at $499 and up, Amazon's new record high discount will likely change your mind or outright blow your mind.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 9a
This may sound odd coming from a mobile tech writer with more than a decade of experience in the field, but I'm not exactly what you'd call a smartphone power user. You can call me cheap or unsophisticated if you want, but I can name multiple devices in the $400 to $600 price range right now that I feel are more than adequately equipped to satisfy my day-to-day needs just as a $1,000+ phone would.

The Pixel 9a is not only one of those devices, but the one I like most and would strongly recommend to anyone who feels the above description might apply to them as well. Do you own a mid-range Android handset and want to switch to a new one... without having to spend a small fortune?

Google Pixel 9a

$100 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a

$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Then this is the time to pull the trigger, as Amazon sells the Google-made 6.3-incher with Tensor G4 processing power at $100 less than usual. That discount, believe it or not, is totally unprecedented, even beating the e-commerce giant's Prime-exclusive price cut from last month, and incredibly enough, it applies to a bunch of different color options, as well as both of the Pixel 9a's storage variants.

To be completely honest, I kind of felt like the phone was a bit overpriced at $499 and up when it made its (delayed) commercial debut a few months ago. But at $100 below that point with 128 gigs of internal storage space and $100 off a regular price of $599 in a 256GB configuration, the Pixel 9a may have reached budget-friendly perfection.


That Tensor G4 chip, mind you, is the same one found inside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, all three of which technically fall into the high-end category, fetching... appropriately high prices. The 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera and 5,100mAh battery are also worthy of a high-end label (and fitting price tag), and not just in theory.

Our in-depth Google Pixel 9a review proves that the real-world battery life, camera performance, overall system speed, and user experience are all as impressive as they look on paper, which begs an obvious question - why am I trying to convince you to buy this phone at a new record high discount when I could be doing the same? Now if you'll excuse me, I have an Amazon order to make.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon
Galaxy Z Fold 7 users are adding reinforcements to the phone after unfolding struggles
Galaxy Z Fold 7 users are adding reinforcements to the phone after unfolding struggles

Latest News

Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Apple lands its biggest movie yet — but is it enough to save Apple TV+?
Apple lands its biggest movie yet — but is it enough to save Apple TV+?
I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
Apple executives are still denying the importance of AI’s most used features
Apple executives are still denying the importance of AI’s most used features
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless