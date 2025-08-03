Google's Pixel 9a is my top 2025 mid-range pick, and it's finally available at the perfect price
If you felt like the Pixel 9a was a bit overpriced at $499 and up, Amazon's new record high discount will likely change your mind or outright blow your mind.
This may sound odd coming from a mobile tech writer with more than a decade of experience in the field, but I'm not exactly what you'd call a smartphone power user. You can call me cheap or unsophisticated if you want, but I can name multiple devices in the $400 to $600 price range right now that I feel are more than adequately equipped to satisfy my day-to-day needs just as a $1,000+ phone would.
The Pixel 9a is not only one of those devices, but the one I like most and would strongly recommend to anyone who feels the above description might apply to them as well. Do you own a mid-range Android handset and want to switch to a new one... without having to spend a small fortune?
Then this is the time to pull the trigger, as Amazon sells the Google-made 6.3-incher with Tensor G4 processing power at $100 less than usual. That discount, believe it or not, is totally unprecedented, even beating the e-commerce giant's Prime-exclusive price cut from last month, and incredibly enough, it applies to a bunch of different color options, as well as both of the Pixel 9a's storage variants.
To be completely honest, I kind of felt like the phone was a bit overpriced at $499 and up when it made its (delayed) commercial debut a few months ago. But at $100 below that point with 128 gigs of internal storage space and $100 off a regular price of $599 in a 256GB configuration, the Pixel 9a may have reached budget-friendly perfection.
Clean and unsophisticated, the Pixel 9a is my kind of phone. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That Tensor G4 chip, mind you, is the same one found inside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, all three of which technically fall into the high-end category, fetching... appropriately high prices. The 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera and 5,100mAh battery are also worthy of a high-end label (and fitting price tag), and not just in theory.
Our in-depth Google Pixel 9a review proves that the real-world battery life, camera performance, overall system speed, and user experience are all as impressive as they look on paper, which begs an obvious question - why am I trying to convince you to buy this phone at a new record high discount when I could be doing the same? Now if you'll excuse me, I have an Amazon order to make.
