Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked dummy units reveal rounded corners and new design details
Up Next:
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is inching closer to its official unveiling, and a new leak featuring dummy units gives us a clearer picture of the flagship’s potential design. Shared by leaker Jukanlosreve on X, the dummy units showcase some of the most notable changes Samsung might introduce in its top-tier device.
The dummy units, shown in black and white, emphasize one of the biggest rumored changes: a shift to softer, rounded corners. This design is less sharp compared to the 90-degree angles of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, aligning with the renders shared earlier by Technizo Concept. These adjustments are expected to improve the device’s ergonomics, making it more comfortable to hold.
As noted in the previous renders, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly be slightly taller, narrower, and thinner than the S24 Ultra. It’s expected to measure 162.82 mm x 77.65 mm x 8.25 mm, compared to the S24 Ultra’s 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm. These dimensional tweaks further hint at Samsung refining the Ultra’s form factor for better usability.
The dummy units also highlight changes to the rear camera design. While the layout remains similar to the S24 Ultra, the camera lenses now sport concentric rings, a design feature borrowed from the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This adds a subtle visual update while maintaining the minimalist approach Samsung has favored for its Ultra devices.
The front of the dummy unit is less revealing, as it lacks a functional display.
The dummy unit aligns with renders we covered earlier, which showed the Galaxy S25 Ultra in four rumored color options: Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. These renders also hinted at improved display features, including better brightness, viewing angles, and color accuracy. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with at least one variant offering 16GB of RAM.
Moreover, Samsung might use the same M14 OLED material found in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup for the S25 Ultra’s display, though some reports suggest it may stick to the M13 material used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Regardless, the display is expected to be one of the best in the market.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, is expected to debut in January 2025, coinciding with the rollout of Android 15 and One UI 7. The series will also be the first from Samsung to feature seamless A/B updates, streamlining the software update process.
While leaks and dummy units give us a glimpse of what’s to come, we’ll need to wait for Samsung’s official announcement for the full picture. Until then, these teasers suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to combine subtle design improvements with cutting-edge technology, continuing Samsung’s tradition of flagship excellence.
This latest development follows renders shared about two weeks ago, which also highlighted design shifts for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Let’s dive into what these leaks reveal about Samsung’s 2025 flagship.
Rounded corners and ergonomic improvements
Image by Technizo Concept
The dummy units, shown in black and white, emphasize one of the biggest rumored changes: a shift to softer, rounded corners. This design is less sharp compared to the 90-degree angles of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, aligning with the renders shared earlier by Technizo Concept. These adjustments are expected to improve the device’s ergonomics, making it more comfortable to hold.
Interestingly, this softer design is said to make the Galaxy S25 Ultra resemble the Galaxy Note 20, the last model from the now-retired Galaxy Note series. While the side edges of the dummy unit appear flat, they could feature subtle rounding near the corners for better grip, as suggested in the earlier renders.
As noted in the previous renders, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly be slightly taller, narrower, and thinner than the S24 Ultra. It’s expected to measure 162.82 mm x 77.65 mm x 8.25 mm, compared to the S24 Ultra’s 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm. These dimensional tweaks further hint at Samsung refining the Ultra’s form factor for better usability.
Design details from the dummy units
Image by @Jukanlosreve.
The dummy units also highlight changes to the rear camera design. While the layout remains similar to the S24 Ultra, the camera lenses now sport concentric rings, a design feature borrowed from the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This adds a subtle visual update while maintaining the minimalist approach Samsung has favored for its Ultra devices.
Recommended Stories
Image by @Jukanlosreve.
The front of the dummy unit is less revealing, as it lacks a functional display.
What we learned from earlier Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks
The dummy unit aligns with renders we covered earlier, which showed the Galaxy S25 Ultra in four rumored color options: Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. These renders also hinted at improved display features, including better brightness, viewing angles, and color accuracy. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with at least one variant offering 16GB of RAM.
Moreover, Samsung might use the same M14 OLED material found in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup for the S25 Ultra’s display, though some reports suggest it may stick to the M13 material used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Regardless, the display is expected to be one of the best in the market.
What’s next?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, is expected to debut in January 2025, coinciding with the rollout of Android 15 and One UI 7. The series will also be the first from Samsung to feature seamless A/B updates, streamlining the software update process.
While leaks and dummy units give us a glimpse of what’s to come, we’ll need to wait for Samsung’s official announcement for the full picture. Until then, these teasers suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to combine subtle design improvements with cutting-edge technology, continuing Samsung’s tradition of flagship excellence.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: