Galaxy S25 FE leak essentially suggests that Samsung's budget flagship will get the Edge treatment

There are still many important question marks around the Galaxy S25 FE, but Samsung's next big budget flagship looks almost guaranteed now to shrink the S24 FE's profile and bezels.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 FE renders
In addition to three or four new foldable devices widely expected to see daylight in just a few weeks, Samsung is almost certainly preparing an upgraded non-foldable high-ender for an official announcement by the end of the year too. The existence and impending arrival of the Galaxy S25 FE have been basically set in stone by a number of recent rumors and leaks, and now we finally know exactly how the S24 FE's sequel is supposed to look on the outside.

Predictably enough, the new inexpensive Android flagship is not tipped to completely reimagine its predecessor's design, although there are at least a couple of changes in the pipeline destined to put a big smile on the faces of a lot of cash-strapped power users and hardcore Samsung fans.

A familiar look with a thinner profile and slimmer bezels


As much as we'd all love to see companies like Samsung break new aesthetic ground with every upgraded member of families like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z, it's important to acknowledge that reinventing the wheel (or the classic rectangular slab look) is not easy... or very feasible in this day and age.

As such, maintaining a family identity and a coherent design language while slowly but steadily improving key little details like product weight and thickness is probably the best thing Samsung can do year in and year out. Enter the Galaxy S24 FE-similar S25 FE with a 7.4mm waist.


That's considerably thinner than the S24 FE's 8mm measurement, and although it obviously can't rival the industry-leading 5.8mm thinness of the first-of-a-kind Galaxy S25 Edge, it's pretty clear that this is a trend now that Samsung plans to keep going for at least a little while longer.

At 7.4mm, the S25 Fan Edition will be almost as slim as the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 (which rocks a very slender 7.2mm profile of its own), but hopefully, this won't impact battery life in any noticeable way. Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 FE is also expected to be slightly shorter and narrower than the S24 FE, at 161.4 and 76.6mm respectively (compared to 162 and 77.3mm), which means a reduction in bezel size is virtually guaranteed too.

That's because the S25 FE is likely to retain its predecessor's 6.7-inch screen diagonal, as well as the super-high-quality AMOLED technology, 120Hz refresh rate support, and decent albeit not glorious resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Will the Galaxy S25 FE cost more than the S24 FE?


Unfortunately, that's a strong possibility after today's highly detailed leak. Especially if Samsung manages to keep the 4,700mAh battery capacity unchanged, or even better, bump that up (somehow) to 5,000mAh.

That's one of the key specs still under wraps, mind you, with an upgrade from a 10 to a 12MP front-facing camera and an unrevised 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing snapper system instead being just about etched in stone already.

Under the hood, a few disappointing rumors have hinted at the use of the same Exynos 2400e processor found inside last year's Galaxy S24 FE, which would make it pretty hard for Samsung to justify any potential price hike.

On the bright side, some insiders believe the Galaxy S25 FE could offer as much as 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space in an entry-level configuration, so if that ends up costing $700 in the US instead of the $650 list price of a Galaxy S24 FE with 8GB RAM and 128GB local digital hoarding room, the value proposition might prove extremely difficult to argue with.

Adrian Diaconescu
