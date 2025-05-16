Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might surprise us after all (in a good way)
The "flagship killer" won't use either of the two chipsets leaked.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a compact "flagship killer" | Image credit: PhoneArenaThe Galaxy S25 FE is a slightly cheaper version of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 flagship. In order lower the price, Samsung has to make some compromises, which means the Galaxy S25 FE will be less powerful than the vanilla Galaxy S25 (or any of its bigger brothers).
There has been a lot of talk about Galaxy S25 FE’s most important piece of hardware, the chipset. Previous rumors claimed Samsung will use its own Exynos 2400e chipset inside the Galaxy S25 FE. A more recent report mentioned MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor among the options Samsung is taking into consideration for its upcoming high-end phone.
Granted, the report was pretty clear that Samsung will only turn to MediaTek if it doesn’t manufacture enough Exynos 2400e chipsets, it’s interesting to see how things evolve considering that the South Korean company plans to use Exynos chipsets in multiple high-profile devices this year.
In a surprising turn of events, a Galaxy S25 FE prototype unit has been recently spotted on Geekbench. The device in question is using Samsung’s Exynos 2400, a slightly better chipset than the Galaxy S24 FE’s Exynos 2400e.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE SM-S731U confirmed to feature Exynos 2400 chipset.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 15, 2025
Specifications
Exynos 2400 SoC
Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU
Android 16
- 8GB RAM#SamsungGalaxyS25FE#galaxys25fepic.twitter.com/9StzUhDsoF
Sadly, the boost in performance will be minimal since the only difference between the two Exynos chipsets is a 100 MHz higher clock in favor of the 2400 chip. Even so, this is better than we had expected, considering the recent reports.
The benchmark not only reveals the chipset that powers the Galaxy S25 FE, but also the amount of RAM and version of Android it runs. According to the listing, the Galaxy S25 FE packs at least 8 GB RAM. There’s no mention of storage options, but we expect Samsung to launch multiple variants including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.
The benchmark confirms that the Galaxy S25 FE will run Android 16 right out of the box. The most recent leak regarding the phone also claims the phone will feature an upgrade 12-megapixel front-facing camera, as opposed to Galaxy S24 FE's 10-megapixel selfie snapper.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be introduced sometime this fall, soon after the South Korean giant releases its new foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
