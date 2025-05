Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might surprise us after all (in a good way)

Image credit: PhoneArena Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a compact "flagship killer" |

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Android 16

Samsung Galaxy S25

TheFE is a slightly cheaper version of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 flagship. In order lower the price, Samsung has to make some compromises, which means theFE will be less powerful than the vanilla(or any of its bigger brothers).There has been a lot of talk aboutFE’s most important piece of hardware, the chipset. Previous rumors claimed Samsung will use its own Exynos 2400e chipset inside theFE. A more recent report mentioned MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor among the options Samsung is taking into consideration for its upcoming high-end phone.Granted, the report was pretty clear that Samsung will only turn to MediaTek if it doesn’t manufacture enough Exynos 2400e chipsets, it’s interesting to see how things evolve considering that the South Korean company plans to use Exynos chipsets in multiple high-profile devices this year.In a surprising turn of events, aFE prototype unit has been recently spotted on Geekbench. The device in question is using Samsung’s Exynos 2400, a slightly better chipset than the Galaxy S24 FE ’s Exynos 2400e.Sadly, the boost in performance will be minimal since the only difference between the two Exynos chipsets is a 100 MHz higher clock in favor of the 2400 chip. Even so, this is better than we had expected, considering the recent reports.The benchmark not only reveals the chipset that powers theFE, but also the amount of RAM and version of Android it runs. According to the listing, theFE packs at least 8 GB RAM. There’s no mention of storage options, but we expect Samsung to launch multiple variants including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.The benchmark confirms that theFE will runright out of the box. The most recent leak regarding the phone also claims the phone will feature an upgrade 12-megapixel front-facing camera, as opposed to Galaxy S24 FE 's 10-megapixel selfie snapper.FE is expected to be introduced sometime this fall, soon after the South Korean giant releases its new foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7