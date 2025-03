Save up to $1,240 on the 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra with this hot Discover Samsung Spring deal

Trade-in Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB: Save up to $1,240 with a trade-in! $419 99 $1659 99 $1240 off (75%) Select colors of the Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB are discounted by $240, letting you score a free storage upgrade. In addition, you can save up to $900 with a trade-in or $200 without one. On top of that, you can score $100 in Samsung Credit, which you can use towards an accessory or another device. Don't miss out—save today! Buy at Samsung





Overall, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers insane performance, top-tier cameras, and a gorgeous display. Don't miss out on this massive discount—get yours today before the offer expires! But wait, there's more. Samsung is sweetening the deal with a $100 Samsung credit, which you can use towards an accessory or another device at the official store. Act fast, though—it would be a shame to miss out on this generous offer. After all, theis worth every penny and is an absolute steal right now.Powered by a slightly overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, theis a performance beast, capable of tackling any task or game, no matter how demanding. And with its impressive 200 MP camera and all-new 50 MP ultra-wide snapper, it ranks among the best camera phones money can buy, delivering stunning photos with vibrant colors and no oversharpening.Additionally, it boasts a beautiful 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution, providing incredible visuals. The screen also features a high 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, ensuring you can see your screen even on the sunniest days.Overall, theoffers insane performance, top-tier cameras, and a gorgeous display. Don't miss out on this massive discount—get yours today before the offer expires!

It's finally March, and what better way to kickstart this year's spring season than with an incredible deal on the best Galaxy phone money can buy? As part of its Discover Spring Sale campaign, Samsung is offering you the chance to get its top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB of storage for up to an astonishing $1,240 off.Select color options come with a free storage upgrade, allowing you to save $240. Plus, if you trade in your old phone, you can score additional savings of up to $900. Don't want to part with your old handset? No problem. You can still save an extra $200 without any trade-ins.