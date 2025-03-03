Samsung just bundled the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with free earbuds and a discount, making it a top pick
If you've been looking for a powerful slate for work and entertainment, now is the time to act, as you can currently score Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a cheaper price.
Ranked among the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is extremely versatile. With its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle anything you throw its way, including heavy apps and games. This makes it a perfect tablet for work.
In addition, it rocks a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support, delivering an outstanding viewing experience. The display also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for playing games.
As part of its Discover Spring Sale, the tech giant lets you save up to $800 when you trade in your old slate. But don't fret if you don't have a device to part with—you can still save up to $180 without a trade-in and even score a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 (worth $179.99) as a freebie.
So, our friend here is not only a top pick for a workhorse tablet, but it can also become your go-to entertainment device. Furthermore, you can currently get it for up to $1,000 off and possibly more, making it a deal you shouldn't pass up. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a bargain price now while you still can!
