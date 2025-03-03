GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung just bundled the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with free earbuds and a discount, making it a top pick

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with both hands.
If you've been looking for a powerful slate for work and entertainment, now is the time to act, as you can currently score Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a cheaper price.

As part of its Discover Spring Sale, the tech giant lets you save up to $800 when you trade in your old slate. But don't fret if you don't have a device to part with—you can still save up to $180 without a trade-in and even score a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 (worth $179.99) as a freebie.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $800 with a trade-in!

$399 99
$1199 99
$800 off (67%)
Trade in your old tablet to save up to $800 on the powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. In case you don't have a device to trade, you can still save up to $180 and score a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 (worth $179.99) as a freebie. Don't wait and get the best Galaxy tablet on the market at a bargain price now!
Buy at Samsung


Ranked among the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is extremely versatile. With its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle anything you throw its way, including heavy apps and games. This makes it a perfect tablet for work.

In addition, it rocks a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support, delivering an outstanding viewing experience. The display also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for playing games.

So, our friend here is not only a top pick for a workhorse tablet, but it can also become your go-to entertainment device. Furthermore, you can currently get it for up to $1,000 off and possibly more, making it a deal you shouldn't pass up. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a bargain price now while you still can!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless