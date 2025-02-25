GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 behemoth scores an eye-popping $720 discount with no trade-in

The not-so-popular Galaxy Z Fold 6 is about to become more appealing than ever before, fetching $1,299.99 instead of its obscene $2,019.99 list price in a 512GB storage configuration on Samsung's official US website.

This incredible new deal seems to have essentially come out of nowhere, preceding the company's spring Discover event scheduled to kick off next Monday to amazingly bring the 512 gig Z Fold 6 variant down to a new record low price with no obligatory device trade-in or any other strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

$1299 99
$2019 99
$720 off (36%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Device Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

That's right, one of the best foldable phones money can buy in (early) 2025 is cheaper today in one of its best configurations than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 around three months ago. Oddly enough, Samsung is currently listing the ultra-high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 as out of stock stateside in both a (typically) cheaper 256GB and a costlier 1TB model, so if you don't want that to happen with the deeply discounted 512GB handset before you can take advantage of this mind-blowing promotion, you should probably place your order ASAP.

Keep in mind that only the online-exclusive "Crafted Black" and... simple white color options are on sale at a whopping 720 bucks less than usual, with every other hue being marked down by a humbler $420 at the moment. And yes, you can take your savings even higher with an eligible trade-in, and end up paying as little as $599.99 for a sophisticated mobile device rocking a primary 7.6-inch screen, 6.3-inch cover display, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors.

Coincidentally or not (most likely yes), this special Z Fold 6 offer comes on the heels of the most detailed Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak to date, which has essentially given away every secret and major upgrade of Samsung's next big book-style foldable.

For the time being, of course, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review stands, painting this bad boy a somewhat repetitive but also stunning picture, especially at its newly reduced prices. The super-sturdy hinge, stellar long-term software support, solid battery life, and excellent overall design are just some of the key reasons why you should absolutely consider a purchase here before it's too late and that killer $1,299.99 tag inevitably goes up.
