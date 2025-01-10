Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While a lot of hardcore Samsung fans are undoubtedly salivating at the mere thought of finally being able to own the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a few short weeks, the smartest Android power users out there may want to consider wasting no time and picking up last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra right now instead.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant is obviously about to be overshadowed in key departments such as overall performance, screen size, screen-to-body ratio, memory, and possibly even wireless charging speeds. But at the right price, the S24 Ultra can still be an amazing investment, and you've guessed it, Samsung is currently selling its early 2024-released super-flagship at just such a price point.
If you hurry, the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours at $949.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration or $1,069.99 with double that local digital hoarding room, and in both cases, you're looking at saving a whopping 350 bucks with absolutely no strings attached.
The only special condition you need to note is that the $350 discount merely applies to the online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange color options of both those models, while all other shades are currently available at a humbler $250 below their regular prices.
Before you even think it, yes, Samsung has offered deeper S24 Ultra discounts a few times in recent months, but with the Galaxy S25 family launch around the corner, there's a strong possibility that this "outdated" handset will be discontinued rather than further discounted later this month.
Whether or not you're excited about the S25 Ultra's minimal upgrades and refinements, there's no denying that the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2025. That's made clear as day by our in-depth S24 Ultra review, which praises everything from this bad boy's gorgeous display to those ultra-advanced cameras, massive battery under the hood, handy built-in S Pen, very promising Galaxy AI skills, and of course, stellar software support. Oh, and have I mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could start at an even higher price than $1,300?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
10 Jan, 2025Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
04 Jan, 2025Skip the Galaxy S25 wait and pick the Galaxy S24+ for $200 off on Amazon
11 Dec, 2024Samsung's powerful Galaxy S24+ has never been this cheap (or this attractive) before
09 Dec, 2024Save big on the big-time Galaxy S24 Ultra before Christmas in Samsung's final 2024 sales event!
05 Dec, 2024This is the best way to maximize your Galaxy S24 Ultra holiday savings (without a trade-in)
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: