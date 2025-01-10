Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen
While a lot of hardcore Samsung fans are undoubtedly salivating at the mere thought of finally being able to own the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a few short weeks, the smartest Android power users out there may want to consider wasting no time and picking up last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra right now instead.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant is obviously about to be overshadowed in key departments such as overall performance, screen size, screen-to-body ratio, memory, and possibly even wireless charging speeds. But at the right price, the S24 Ultra can still be an amazing investment, and you've guessed it, Samsung is currently selling its early 2024-released super-flagship at just such a price point.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$350 off (27%)
$949 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$350 off (25%)
$1069 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

If you hurry, the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours at $949.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration or $1,069.99 with double that local digital hoarding room, and in both cases, you're looking at saving a whopping 350 bucks with absolutely no strings attached.

The only special condition you need to note is that the $350 discount merely applies to the online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange color options of both those models, while all other shades are currently available at a humbler $250 below their regular prices.

Before you even think it, yes, Samsung has offered deeper S24 Ultra discounts a few times in recent months, but with the Galaxy S25 family launch around the corner, there's a strong possibility that this "outdated" handset will be discontinued rather than further discounted later this month.

Whether or not you're excited about the S25 Ultra's minimal upgrades and refinements, there's no denying that the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2025. That's made clear as day by our in-depth S24 Ultra review, which praises everything from this bad boy's gorgeous display to those ultra-advanced cameras, massive battery under the hood, handy built-in S Pen, very promising Galaxy AI skills, and of course, stellar software support. Oh, and have I mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could start at an even higher price than $1,300?
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

