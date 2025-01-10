Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch





Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant is obviously about to be overshadowed in key departments such as overall performance, screen size, screen-to-body ratio, memory, and possibly even wireless charging speeds. But at the right price, the S24 Ultra can still be an amazing investment, and you've guessed it, Samsung is currently selling its early 2024-released super-flagship at just such a price point.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $350 off (27%) $949 99 $1299 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $350 off (25%) $1069 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung





If you hurry, the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours at $949.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration or $1,069.99 with double that local digital hoarding room, and in both cases, you're looking at saving a whopping 350 bucks with absolutely no strings attached.



The only special condition you need to note is that the $350 discount merely applies to the online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange color options of both those models, while all other shades are currently available at a humbler $250 below their regular prices.





Before you even think it, yes, Samsung has offered deeper S24 Ultra discounts a few times in recent months, but with the Galaxy S25 family launch around the corner , there's a strong possibility that this "outdated" handset will be discontinued rather than further discounted later this month.



