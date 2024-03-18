Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better





really expensive nowadays by 2018 or 2019 standards, but that's where retailers like Amazon and Best Buy come in, often sweetening the deals of devices like the Unfortunately, pretty much all the best phones areexpensive nowadays by 2018 or 2019 standards, but that's where retailers like Amazon and Best Buy come in, often sweetening the deals of devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra with significant discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $150 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $150 off (12%) $1149 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy





Released just a couple of months back and reportedly met with great enthusiasm around the world despite its extravagant price point, the S24 Ultra was marked down in an unlocked US variant for the first time in early March with no special conditions.





Unsurprisingly, that outright $150 price cut quickly went away, but believe it or not, it's already back at both Amazon and Best Buy. You once again don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to slash 150 bucks off the $1,299.99 and $1,419.99 list prices of the 256 and 512GB S24 Ultra configurations respectively.





If you hurry, you can even choose from a number of different colorways, all of which are designed to make this bad boy's super-premium titanium body shine both figuratively and literally speaking.





Of course, the S24 Ultra is not exactly accessible to the masses after this substantial discount either, but it is clearly easier to swallow. And it's hard not to view the (reduced) prices as (largely) justified when you take the gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display into consideration. And the massive 5,000mAh battery. And the 200MP primary shooter. And the other three rear-facing cameras. And the 12GB RAM. And the always handy built-in S Pen. And last but not least, all the groundbreaking new AI technologies and skills





Galaxy S24 Ultra promotion? This is truly and undeniably the best Android phone money can buy right now, and for a presumably limited time, it's a little more affordable than usual. What's not to like about Amazon and Best Buy's joint newpromotion?

Remember how outraged you were when high-end smartphones broke the psychological $1,000 price barrier a few years ago and how you promised yourself you'd never spend a four-digit sum of money on a new handset no matter what?