T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones

T-Mobile rep lies to a couple, but the couple gets the last laugh







It seems that the rep offered the couple a discount that the rep said would make one of their two phone lines free. When they got their first bill from T-Mobile , it was for $262, over $100 more than the price that their friend, the rep, quoted them. As it turned out, the discount that the T-Mobile salesman discussed with them was a 3rd line free deal. By the way, this took place inside a T-Mobile corporate store, so T-Mobile apologists cannot play the third-party authorized retailer card for this incident.









The wife was smart enough to take a photo of what the rep had written down. According to the handwritten note, the couple was getting two lines for $170 per month minus a $70 (BOGUS) BOGO credit and a 20% discount from an Insider's Code. After trading in their Galaxy S22 Ultra units and replacing them with two Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets, they were going to pay $24.99 per month for the new phones. After paying $36 a month for insurance, they were told that their bill would be $140.99 plus taxes each month.

As you might recall, we've told you in the past that T-Mobile reps have sales and performance metrics that they must meet every month. Adding accessories to the purchase of a new phone is a very important metric to meet, which could be why this rep told the couple that they needed to have P360 insurance for three or four months in order to get the discount he offered. This, of course, is not true.





Perhaps the wife is a PhoneArena reader, as she did reference the metrics in her comment online. She wrote, "Honestly, I don't really care if it hurts his metrics anymore, because he's lied to us throughout this entire process to get us to switch to T-Mobile and is now saying, "Oops I was wrong, but there's nothing I can do about it." The rep admitted that he gave the couple the deal as written out on paper (what else could he do since they had the proof). But here's where things get better for the couple.





They were contacted by a "Team CEO" member who canceled the plans and credited the account, as the wife says, "into the negatives." He unlocked their new phones and allowed them to make 24 monthly payments of $24.99 to pay for the two Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets, and then they would be done with T-Mobile . This wife was on the ball as she immediately disabled autopay and requested paper bills to be safe. Honestly, how many of you out there would think of doing these things?

The couple ended up paying $49.98 for two Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets







Last month she received a bill for -$11. But this is not the end of the story. A month later, the "Team CEO" guy gets in touch with the couple to tell them that the promo price for the two Galaxy S25 Ultra phones could not be applied to both units. But instead of changing everything again, the member of "Team CEO" did an amazing thing. He canceled everything and paid off the phones. As a result, the couple walked away with two Galaxy S25 Ultra phones after making two payments totaling $49.98. Not a bad price.





-Member of T-Mobile 's ERT team







To be clear, "Team CEO" is not an actual department at T-Mobile . It is just a philosophy and culture that gives every employee the ability to solve a problem without having it go through the corporate bureaucracy. Most likely, the couple encountered a member of T-Mobile 's Emergency Response Team (ERT), which does have the capability of closing out EIPs (Equipment Installment Plans).

