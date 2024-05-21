The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy





That's currently a very good idea if you don't have anything to trade in and don't want to jump through any hoops whatsoever, in which case you can save a whopping $250 on either a 256 or 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra from either of the two major US retailers mentioned above. That's currently a very good idea if you don't have anything to trade in and don't want to jump through any hoops whatsoever, in which case you can save a whopping $250 on either a 256 or 512GBfrom either of the two major US retailers mentioned above.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $250 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $250 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Although not entirely unprecedented, this hefty discount that was available for the first time a couple of weeks ago exclusively at Amazon appears to have expanded rather nicely now. That goes for color options as well, virtually all of which are marked down by the same substantial 250 bucks at the time of this writing.





Normally priced at $1,299.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $1,419.99 in a 512GB configuration, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is obviously not what we'd call conventionally affordable after this latest discount. But the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch Android flagship is also unlikely to get any cheaper anytime soon, currently shining like very few of its rivals for the title of best phone in the world in terms of bang for buck.





As evidenced in our comprehensive review earlier this year, you're looking at an incredibly well-built and handsome powerhouse here with some exquisitely versatile and highly capable cameras on its back, a stunning screen, and loads of memory (even in an entry-level variant) to keep heavy multitaskers satisfied in any and all scenarios.



