The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
Don't know what to choose from Samsung's rich and diverse summer harvest of phenomenal "Discover" deals? How about you snub the official US e-store of the world's largest smartphone manufacturer entirely and opt for an Amazon.com or Best Buy purchase of probably the greatest Android handset out there instead?
That's currently a very good idea if you don't have anything to trade in and don't want to jump through any hoops whatsoever, in which case you can save a whopping $250 on either a 256 or 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra from either of the two major US retailers mentioned above.
Although not entirely unprecedented, this hefty discount that was available for the first time a couple of weeks ago exclusively at Amazon appears to have expanded rather nicely now. That goes for color options as well, virtually all of which are marked down by the same substantial 250 bucks at the time of this writing.
Normally priced at $1,299.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $1,419.99 in a 512GB configuration, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is obviously not what we'd call conventionally affordable after this latest discount. But the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch Android flagship is also unlikely to get any cheaper anytime soon, currently shining like very few of its rivals for the title of best phone in the world in terms of bang for buck.
As evidenced in our comprehensive review earlier this year, you're looking at an incredibly well-built and handsome powerhouse here with some exquisitely versatile and highly capable cameras on its back, a stunning screen, and loads of memory (even in an entry-level variant) to keep heavy multitaskers satisfied in any and all scenarios.
Granted, the AI features promoted so aggressively by Samsung as a key Galaxy S24 series selling point are not particularly useful... yet, but that may well change down the line, potentially improving an already outstanding value proposition even further.
