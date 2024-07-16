Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
The powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB is a whopping $300 off for Prime Day

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's Amazon Prime Day, one of the best shopping events of the year! This means there are plenty of enticing Prime Day phone deals to choose from. For instance, bargain hunters in the market for a new top-of-the-line phone will be happy to learn that they can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra at a gorgeous Prime Day discount.

Amazon is selling the 256GB variant of this incredible phone for a whopping $300 off its price, allowing you to snag one for under $1,000! Since hot deals usually expire in a matter of hours during Prime Day — and there is no hotter sale than this one — we suggest acting fast and snagging a unit through this deal now, as this offer may not be available soon.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage for a whopping $300 off during Prime Day! The phone delivers incredible performance, takes amazing pictures, and is among the absolute best phones out there. Don't miss out and save on one now before the offer expires!
Psst: If you also want to upgrade your listening on the cheap, be sure to snag a pair of high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a whopping 57% off this Prime Day!

Being Samsung's current flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse that can fit in your pocket. Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task, no matter how heavy it is.

Additionally, its huge 200 MP main camera makes it perfect for capturing your favorite moments, as it takes gorgeous photos and can record videos at up to 8K. You'll then be able to admire your pictures on the beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Oh, and the screen also supports HDR10+, enhancing your watching experience with improved colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.

So yeah! The Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best — if not the best — Android-powered phones, boasting top-notch performance, incredible cameras, a gorgeous display, and a built-in stylus. The phone is even more irresistible at its current price during Prime Day 2024. So, act fast and snag one now while the offer lasts!
